Apolosign Launches World’s First Dual-Mode Digital Calendar, Redefining Family Organization

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apolosign, a factory-direct family electronics brand, today launched the world’s first Dual-Mode Digital Calendar, a revolutionary tool designed to simplify family life. Starting at $299, this all-in-one display offers busy households an eco-friendly, subscription-free solution to manage schedules, tasks, and smart home controls from one screen in the kitchen or living room. It combines a vivid Calendar Mode for effortless scheduling with a flexible Android Dashboard Mode for personalized widgets.

“We saw that most digital calendars were one-size-fits-all, stuck on a single page,” said Fyhack, Apolosign product manager. “But every family is different. Parents, kids, and even grandparents all have their own ways of staying organized. We hoped to create an affordable digital calendar that families could truly shape around their own lifestyle.”

The Problem with Traditional Calendars

Paper calendars and sticky notes create clutter, waste paper, and slow down household efficiency. They aren’t built for today’s busy households. Many digital calendars offer only a single-page view or lock key features behind complex subscriptions. Neither option makes it easy for the whole family to see and manage schedules together in one clear, shared space.

A Smarter, Family-friendly Solution

Apolosign Dual-Mode Calendar tackles the challenges of traditional calendars head-on. With no subscription fees, it offers a clear and immersive Calendar Mode for daily scheduling. The fully customizable Android Dashboard Mode gives every family member a space to manage routines, tasks, and personal widgets. A new points-and-rewards system makes completing chores and routines fun for kids while keeping the household on track.

“Our goal was to create a calendar based on real family life,” said Max, Apolosign founder. “The dual-mode design gives parents and kids flexibility while keeping everything in one screen. We want families to move away from messy paper calendars or scattered apps toward an easy, eco-friendly solution that really works for everyone.”

Key Features of Apolosign Digital Calendar

Two modes, one screen - Switch between an immersive Calendar Mode for clear schedules and a flexible Android Dashboard Mode for widgets like weather, reminders, and to-do lists.

Seamless app sync - The built-in Planner pulls in events from Google Calendar, Outlook, iCloud, and more—keeping every family schedule in one place.

Chores made fun - Parents can set daily routines and rewards, helping kids build responsibility while making household tasks more engaging.

Color-coded lists - From shopping to wish lists, easy labeling makes it simple to organize tasks at a glance.

Custom smart home hub - Add widgets for meals, chores, and weather, or connect with Google Assistant and Google Home to manage alarms, doorbells, and cameras by voice.

Built for everyday life - The calendar doubles as a photo frame, adjusts brightness automatically, supports Google Play apps, and even includes a privacy cover for when guests visit.



Benefits That Go Beyond Scheduling

The Apolosign Dual-Mode Digital Calendar is built for real households, with features that empower moms, engage kids, and streamline daily routines:

No Subscriptions Required – Families get the full experience right out of the box, with no recurring fees or hidden costs.

– Families get the full experience right out of the box, with no recurring fees or hidden costs. Dual-Mode Innovation – The world’s first electronic calendar with both Calendar Mode and Dashboard Mode. One screen, two functions—unlike anything else in the industry.

– The world’s first electronic calendar with both Calendar Mode and Dashboard Mode. One screen, two functions—unlike anything else in the industry. Scene-Based Design – Tools built for daily routines, helping families form better habits and manage tasks with ease.

– Tools built for daily routines, helping families form better habits and manage tasks with ease. Direct-from-Factory Pricing – A factory-direct model cuts out middlemen, so households get advanced products without inflated costs.

– A factory-direct model cuts out middlemen, so households get advanced products without inflated costs. High Value, Low Barriers – Innovative features without complex subscription fees designed to be accessible to everyday families.

– Innovative features without complex subscription fees designed to be accessible to everyday families. Family-Friendly Simplicity – Easy setup, intuitive use, and flexible customization for all ages.



“This combination of scene innovation + affordability is what truly sets Apolosign apart from the rest of the industry,” Fyhack said.

Designed for Everyday Family Life

Apolosign’s dual-mode calendar is built to fit into real households, helping families stay organized and connected.

Shared Family Calendar



In a family setting, the Apolosign Dual-Mode Calendar is often placed in shared spaces like the kitchen or living room, where everyone can see the day’s schedule at a glance. On the other hand, parents can use it to set study plans and exam reminders for kids, helping them develop good time habits. With shared alerts and visible tasks, Apolosign digital calendar makes household coordination smoother and more efficient.





Routine & Rewards



With the Apolosign Dual-Mode Calendar, families can turn daily routines into engaging experiences. Parents and children can set schedules for activities like waking up on time, reading, exercising, or finishing homework, all tracked through Calendar Mode. Each completed task earns points, which can later be redeemed for small family rewards such as extra screen time, a favorite snack, or choosing the next family activity. This simple system not only encourages kids to build responsibility and consistency but also makes time management a more interactive and enjoyable part of family life. Even better, Apolosign makes it playful with features like a spin-the-wheel reward system, encouraging kids to join in and stay motivated

Personalized Widget Dashboard



The Dashboard allows each family member to create a space that fits their needs. Parents might keep shopping lists and weather updates in view, kids use it for study reminders, and other members track news, stocks, or control smart home devices. Widgets combine calendars, to-do lists, doorbell alerts, and security updates, creating a true all-in-one hub for the household.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a factory-direct brand delivering high-quality, affordable family electronics, from learning tablets to the world’s first Dual-Mode Digital Calendar. Guided by its mission that “a truly great product is one everyone can afford,” Apolosign serves over one million households.

For more information, visit Apolosign’s official website . Additional details and updates can be found on Instagram at @apolosign , Facebook at facebook.com/apolosign , and YouTube at youtube.com/@ApoloSign .

