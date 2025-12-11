Apolosign Unveils Three Family-Friendly Holiday Gifts as Americans Seek Practical, Heartwarming Tech This Season

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans dive into the busiest shopping season of the year, many families are seeking gifts that are both useful and meaningful. With school concerts, office parties, holiday travel, and Christmas preparations stacking up, households are looking for tech that simplifies daily life rather than adds more clutter. Apolosign , the factory-direct home electronics brand trusted by over one million households, introduces three family-focused products designed to help parents, kids, and loved ones navigate the holidays with ease and joy.

1. Apolosign Digital Calendar: The Gift for Busy Parents and Organized Homes

Available in 15.6”, 21.5”, and 27” sizes—with a 1080p or 4K option on the largest model—the Apolosign Digital Calendar turns any home into a holiday-ready command center. It pulls together Google, Apple, and Outlook calendars into one glanceable display, helping families keep track of Christmas parties, school events, and visiting relatives without the usual December chaos.

Why It Makes a Great Gift

Unified Family Schedule : Syncs all calendars so no one misses a holiday play, office party, or cookie-baking session.

: Syncs all calendars so no one misses a holiday play, office party, or cookie-baking session. Gift & Grocery Lists : Quickly jot down shopping needs, holiday menus, or last-minute gift ideas straight from the screen.

: Quickly jot down shopping needs, holiday menus, or last-minute gift ideas straight from the screen. Fun Rewards for Kids : Turn chores into a festive game—kids can earn points for wrapping presents, setting the table, or helping decorate.

: Turn chores into a festive game—kids can earn points for wrapping presents, setting the table, or helping decorate. Custom Dashboards & Widgets : Display to-dos, weather, or reminders in a way that fits your family’s daily rhythm.

: Display to-dos, weather, or reminders in a way that fits your family’s daily rhythm. Photo Frame Mode : Show holiday photos, calendars, and clocks—no subscription needed—when not planning.

: Show holiday photos, calendars, and clocks—no subscription needed—when not planning. Voice & AI Assistance : Hands-free help via voice control and Gemini AI chat makes adding reminders or checking schedules effortless while cooking or decorating.

: Hands-free help via voice control and Gemini AI chat makes adding reminders or checking schedules effortless while cooking or decorating. Smart Home Integration: Connects with Google Home, cameras, and doorbells to manage the household without missing a beat.





Where It Fits in The Home

Place it in the kitchen to update shopping lists while prepping dinner, the living room for checking schedules over morning coffee, or your child’s bedroom to track homework and holiday tasks. As Christmas approaches, it becomes the family hub for coordinating events, keeping everyone in sync, and making sure the holidays run a little smoother.

2. Apolosign Portable TV: A Flexible Gift for Tech-Loving Families

The 32-inch 4K Apolosign Portable TV delivers high-resolution entertainment wherever families need it. Its 4K UHD display ensures crisp, vibrant visuals, while the built-in large-capacity battery and silent rolling wheels make it easy to move from room to room—even during the holiday rush.

Why It Makes a Great Gift

Portable & Flexible: Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or outdoor gatherings. Move it from the kitchen while prepping dinner to the living room for movie night, or outside for a cozy backyard cocoa session.

Perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, or outdoor gatherings. Move it from the kitchen while prepping dinner to the living room for movie night, or outside for a cozy backyard cocoa session. Family Schedule Sync: Display synced calendars alongside films or slideshows, helping families avoid missed events or double-booking during December.

Display synced calendars alongside films or slideshows, helping families avoid missed events or double-booking during December. Holiday Entertainment Hub: Stream movies, play music, or showcase family photo slideshows during gatherings, keeping everyone entertained and engaged.

Stream movies, play music, or showcase family photo slideshows during gatherings, keeping everyone entertained and engaged. Quiet & Easy Mobility: Rolling wheels allow seamless movement without interrupting holiday activities.

Where It Fits in The Home

Whether it’s playing a festive playlist during breakfast, streaming a family movie in the living room, or keeping kids occupied while parents wrap gifts, the Portable TV adapts to any scene. It’s an ideal gift for families who want entertainment that works around their busy, joyful holiday routines.

3. Apolosign 10.1" Neon Light Digital Photo Frame: A Cozy, Gift-Ready Keepsake

The Apolosign Neon Light Digital Photo Frame adds warmth and personality to any room. With soft ambient lighting and AI-adjusted photo displays, it turns cherished holiday memories into a glowing home décor piece.

Why It Makes a Great Gift

Creates a Warm Atmosphere: Neon lighting adds a cozy, festive glow perfect for desktops, shelves, or wall mounts.

Neon lighting adds a cozy, festive glow perfect for desktops, shelves, or wall mounts. Showcases Holiday Memories: Display photos and short videos automatically optimized for color and brightness.

Display photos and short videos automatically optimized for color and brightness. Compact & Flexible: Small enough for desks, counters, or walls—perfect for friends, grandparents, or family members.

Small enough for desks, counters, or walls—perfect for friends, grandparents, or family members. Emotionally Meaningful: A thoughtful gift that combines décor, tech, and memories in one.

Where It Fits in The Home

Place it on a desk while wrapping gifts, on a shelf in the living room for a soft holiday glow, or mount it on a wall to display festive photos for guests. It’s a gift that not only looks good but adds emotional value and daily enjoyment.

Wrap Up the Holidays with Apolosign: Gifts That Make Family Life Easier

As families navigate the busiest season of the year, Apolosign’s lineup offers practical and heartwarming solutions that fit seamlessly into holiday routines. The Digital Calendar keeps everyone on the same page, managing schedules, gift lists, and festive tasks with ease. The Portable TV brings flexible entertainment to every corner of the home, syncing family schedules while streaming movies, music, or photo slideshows. Meanwhile, the Neon Light Digital Photo Frame adds cozy ambiance and showcases cherished memories, making any space feel warm and inviting.

This season, Apolosign is offering Christmas Gifts 10% OFF, a limited-time discount available now through Dec. 25. It’s the ideal moment for families and gift-givers to simplify holiday planning, elevate their spaces, and bring loved ones together.

Shoppers can visit the official Apolosign website to explore the full lineup, secure the holiday discount, and find the perfect gift before the offer ends on Dec. 25.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a factory-direct family-display brand committed to delivering high-quality home electronics at transparent pricing. The company began with learning tablets and smart photo frames and evolved into a focused lineup built on two pillars: Portable TVs for flexible spaces and Digital Calendars for organized family living.

