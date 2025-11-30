Apolosign Introduces Expanded Family Display Lineup as Black Friday Pricing Hits 2025 Lows

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the holiday season draws families back under one roof, many households face the same familiar challenge: routines get messy, schedules collide, and the kitchen whiteboard fails to keep up. To simplify the chaos., Apolosign , a U.S.-focused home technology brand, is unveiling an expanded family-display ecosystem—centered on digital calendars, portable TVs, and digital photo frames—just as its biggest Black Friday discounts of the year go live.

Rather than introducing standalone gadgets, Apolosign frames its products as a coordinated system designed for real homes, where mornings are rushed, evenings are scattered, and every minute counts.





A Dual-System Digital Calendar Built for Real Family Routines

Every household has a central gathering point—sometimes the kitchen, sometimes the entryway, sometimes the kids’ study corner. Apolosign designed its Digital Calendar to blend naturally into any of those spaces, offering 15.6", 21.5", and 27" sizes, with the largest model available in 1080p and 4K for crisp, daily visibility.

What sets this device apart is not just the display—it’s the world’s first dual-mode digital calendar, created to match the rhythm of real family life without subscription fees. As mornings get busy and schedules collide, families often need different types of visibility throughout the day. That’s where the two-system design works together.

In Calendar Mode, families see a clean, poster-style layout designed for glances during the morning rush. Switch to the Android-powered Dashboard, and the screen transforms into a personalized control center with widgets for routines, weather, countdowns, or even a rotating photo display.





Apolosign also integrates a Task Points & Rewards system, allowing parents to assign tasks to children who earn points upon completion. These points can be redeemed for rewards, helping kids build responsibility, develop task habits, and strengthen time-management skills.

Placed on a kitchen wall, the Apolosign digital calendar becomes a morning command post. On a child’s desk, it turns into a quiet routine guide that reinforces independence. Additionally, it can also serve as a warm digital photo frame that blends seamlessly into home décor.

Portable TVs Extend Visibility Across Rooms

Where many families struggle isn’t the schedule itself—it’s visibility. A planner on the fridge doesn’t help when kids are in the bedroom, or when parents are folding laundry in the hallway.

That’s where Apolosign’s portable TVs, available in 24" and 32" (1080p or 4K), come into the picture. Lightweight, battery-powered, and equipped with silent wheels, these screens extend the calendar’s reach into the spaces where routines actually unfold. Like the Apolosign Digital Calendar, the portable TVs support calendar synchronization and the Task Points & Rewards system, letting families keep shared schedules visible and children motivated no matter where they are in the home.

Thanks to a large-capacity battery and smooth mobility, the portable TV can easily move from the kitchen to the living room, bedroom, or study area, offering flexible coverage of family routines while maintaining all the functionality of a full calendar display.

A parent prepping dinner might glance at the day’s agenda while the kids follow the same plan from the living room. A portable TV set beside a homework station can display a shared to-do list, reducing the familiar cycle of back-and-forth reminders. With the pre-installed Apolosign Calendar App, schedules feel less like strict instructions and more like a shared roadmap—visible, coordinated, and consistent throughout the home.





Digital Photo Frames Enhanced With AI Display Technology

Apolosign’s digital photo frames function as an integral part of the broader home scheduling ecosystem. Rather than acting as simple screens, they are designed around a familiar household truth: families want warmth, not just displays.

Using AI image recognition, each frame automatically adjusts color, contrast, and ambient light to match the environment. This tuning helps restore the natural look of everyday moments—whether it’s a dim birthday celebration, a golden-hour family photo, or a casual snapshot taken in low light. Images appear balanced and vivid without any manual editing.

For homes looking for more expressive décor, the 10-inch 2K Neon Light Digital Photo Frame adds a subtle illuminated border around photos and short videos. Positioned on a hallway console or a living-room shelf, it works as a compact decorative accent that enhances the room’s atmosphere while keeping memories in clear view.





Black Friday: The Year’s Most Significant Promotion

For families considering a more organized and connected home setup, Apolosign’s 2025 Black Friday sale arrives at an opportune moment.

The company is offering up to 30% off sitewide, plus an additional $50 discount on orders over $200. The promotion runs from November 20 at 00:00 through December 2 at 00:00 PST, and no promo code is required. More details are available on Apolosign’s official website.

About Apolosign

Founded in 2008, Apolosign is a direct-to-consumer smart display brand serving more than one million households worldwide. By uniting R&D, design, and manufacturing under one roof, the company focuses on creating accessible technology that brings clarity, warmth, and convenience to the modern home.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Wilson

kemilyjtech@gmail.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23794616-dd81-468d-bbf5-3e225050b27f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/574df285-8d94-4c53-9673-738b12a363d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27fc5460-91ee-496b-a7df-b4d3f041dd66

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6ec30a05-4405-4274-9825-8f60ae1aa677