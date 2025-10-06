Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 7-9th

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 7-9th.
Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.
“With over 25 OTCQX, OTCQB and NYSE American-listed companies presenting, we are excited to host our upcoming three-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. “This event continues to be a powerful platform for companies to share their strategic vision and connect directly with U.S. investors in a dynamic and accessible format.”
October 7th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:30 AM ET
|Tesoro Gold Ltd.
|(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
|10:00 AM ET
|Cyprium Metals Limited
|(OTCQB: CYPMF | ASX: CYM)
|10:30 AM ET
|Gold Terra Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
|11:00 AM ET
|White Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
|11:30 AM ET
|1911 Gold Corporation
|(OTCQB: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
|12:00 PM ET
|ACG Metals Limited
|(OTCQX: ACGAF | LSE: ACG)
|12:30 PM ET
|First Phosphate Corp.
|(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
|1:00 PM ET
|Rua Gold Inc.
|(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
|1:30 PM ET
|Precipitate Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
|2:00 PM ET
|Cerrado Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
|2:30 PM ET
|Alta Copper Corp.
|(OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU)
|3:00 PM ET
|Alaska Silver Corp
|(OTCQX: WAMFF | TSXV: WAM)
October 8th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|9:00 AM ET
|Amaroq Ltd.
|(OTCQX: AMRQF | TSXV: AMRQ)
|9:30 AM ET
|Novo Resources Corp.
|(OTCQB: NSRPF | ASX: NVO | TSX: NVO)
|10:00 AM ET
|Power Metals Resources Plc.
|(OTCQB: POWMF | AIM: POW)
|10:30 AM ET
|Fortune Bay Corp.
|(OTCQB: FTBYF | TSXV: FOR)
|11:00 AM ET
|Lion Copper & Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
|11:30 AM ET
|Royalties, Inc.
|(OTCID: ROYIF | CSE: RI)
|12:00 PM ET
|Dolly Varden Silver Corporation
|(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
|12:30 PM ET
|CoTec Holdings Corp.
|(OTCQB: CTHCF | TSXV: CTH)
|1:00 PM ET
|Founders Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
|1:30 PM ET
|Amex Exploration Inc.
|(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
|2:00 PM ET
|Silver X Mining Corp
|(OTCQB: AGXPF | TSXV: AGX)
October 9th
|Eastern
Time (ET)
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|10:00 AM ET
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|10:30 AM ET
|Mineros S.A.
|(OTCQX: MNSAF | TSX: MSA)
|11:00 AM ET
|Prince Silver Corp.
|(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
