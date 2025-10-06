Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 7-9th

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 7-9th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.



“With over 25 OTCQX, OTCQB and NYSE American-listed companies presenting, we are excited to host our upcoming three-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. “This event continues to be a powerful platform for companies to share their strategic vision and connect directly with U.S. investors in a dynamic and accessible format.”

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

