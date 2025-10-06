Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 7-9th

Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Forum to be held October 7-9th.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

“With over 25 OTCQX, OTCQB and NYSE American-listed companies presenting, we are excited to host our upcoming three-day Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. “This event continues to be a powerful platform for companies to share their strategic vision and connect directly with U.S. investors in a dynamic and accessible format.”

October 7th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:30 AM ETTesoro Gold Ltd.(OTCQB: TSORF | ASX: TSO)
10:00 AM ETCyprium Metals Limited(OTCQB: CYPMF | ASX: CYM)
10:30 AM ETGold Terra Resources Corp.(OTCQB: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT)
11:00 AM ETWhite Gold Corp.(OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
11:30 AM ET1911 Gold Corporation(OTCQB: AUMBF | TSXV: AUMB)
12:00 PM ETACG Metals Limited(OTCQX: ACGAF | LSE: ACG)
12:30 PM ETFirst Phosphate Corp.(OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE: PHOS)
1:00 PM ETRua Gold Inc.(OTCQB: NZAUF | TSXV: RUA)
1:30 PM ETPrecipitate Gold Corp.(OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG)
2:00 PM ETCerrado Gold Inc.(OTCQX: CRDOF | TSXV: CERT)
2:30 PM ETAlta Copper Corp.(OTCQX: ATCUF | TSX: ATCU)
3:00 PM ETAlaska Silver Corp(OTCQX: WAMFF | TSXV: WAM)

October 8th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
9:00 AM ETAmaroq Ltd.(OTCQX: AMRQF | TSXV: AMRQ)
9:30 AM ETNovo Resources Corp.(OTCQB: NSRPF | ASX: NVO | TSX: NVO)
10:00 AM ETPower Metals Resources Plc.(OTCQB: POWMF | AIM: POW)
10:30 AM ETFortune Bay Corp.(OTCQB: FTBYF | TSXV: FOR)
11:00 AM ETLion Copper & Gold Corp.(OTCQB: LCGMF | CSE: LEO)
11:30 AM ETRoyalties, Inc.(OTCID: ROYIF | CSE: RI)
12:00 PM ETDolly Varden Silver Corporation(NYSE American: DVS | TSXV: DV)
12:30 PM ETCoTec Holdings Corp.(OTCQB: CTHCF | TSXV: CTH)
1:00 PM ETFounders Metals Inc.(OTCQX: FDMIF | TSXV: FDR)
1:30 PM ETAmex Exploration Inc.(OTCQX: AMXEF | TSXV: AMX)
2:00 PM ETSilver X Mining Corp(OTCQB: AGXPF | TSXV: AGX)

October 9th

Eastern
Time (ET)		PresentationTicker(s)
10:00 AM ETHeliostar Metals Ltd.(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
10:30 AM ET Mineros S.A.(OTCQX: MNSAF | TSX: MSA)
11:00 AM ETPrince Silver Corp.(OTCQB: PRNCF | CSE: PRNC)


To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


