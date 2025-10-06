First Phosphate to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7th

SAGUENAY, Quebec, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Phosphate Corp (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0), based in Quebec, Canada and focused on igneous phosphate mining and purification for the local North American LFP battery industry, today announced that CEO John Passalacqua will present live at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 7th, 2025.

DATE: October 7th

TIME: 12:30 PM ET

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Recent Company Highlights

First Phosphate recently signed an agreement with Port Saguenay to establish a phosphoric acid plant

First Phosphate recently produced LFP battery cells using North American critical minerals

First Phosphate’s white paper on securing North American igneous phosphate supply for LFP cathode materials received a “Met” rating from the United States Defense Industrial Base Consortium

First Phosphate has raised to date a total of approximately CAD $40 million in 9 management-led non-brokered private-placement financings since June 2022, of which approximately CAD $19.8 million has been closed over the last 6 months.

About First Phosphate

First Phosphate (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) is a mineral development company dedicated to producing high-purity phosphate for the LFP battery industry. The Company is committed to sustainable extraction and purification with a low anticipated carbon footprint. Its vertically integrated model connects phosphate mining directly into the supply chains of North American battery producers. First Phosphate’s flagship project, the Bégin-Lamarche Property in Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean, Quebec, contains rare igneous anorthosite rock that yields high-purity phosphate with minimal impurities.

