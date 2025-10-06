Angel Studios Discusses Entrepreneurship In America and Pioneering Film Financing—Powered by Viewers

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today's Marketplace (TMP) is proud to announce a featured interview with Angel Studios, Inc.'s (NYSE: ANGX) Co-founder and CEO, Neal Harmon , and Nathan Preheim, the Director for the Center for Enterprise Value at the Heider College of Business at Creighton University .

When asked by King what he felt was driving the current wave of innovation, particularly in tech and AI, Preheim said, "I think my favorite six words are, 'there is always a better way.’ So, if you view the world through that lens, there’s opportunity everywhere.”

Mr. Preheim went on to say, “In terms of when is the appropriate time for innovation? The answer is anytime, anywhere. But I also believe that entrepreneurs are not only independent operators but can be disrupters from within. What we are trying to do at Creighton University is to prime our students to be change agents within corporations. We call this 'intrapreneurship.'”

Neal Harmon then explained that his company, Angel Studios, is doing just that by “flipping the script” on Hollywood filmmaking. “The other founders and I looked at something we felt was missing for our children. We wanted to see more stories like the films we grew up with. Modern versions of Twelve Angry Men, The Sound of Music, and The Swiss Family Robinson. Films that simply were not being made by the legacy Hollywood studios. So, we set out to solve the problem."

Mr. Harmon further described how Angel was the kind of disruptor or change agent for the film industry that Preheim advocated. "Now, 1.5 million families have joined us. They are the Angel Guild. And instead of a few gatekeepers in New York and California deciding what gets greenlit, it's our audience – The Guild – that gets to decide what gets made."

Surprisingly, Harmon said he was not particularly worried about AI’s impact on the kinds of projects that Angel supports. “I’ll worry about AI when AI has a family, and that is never going to happen. The genius of the Angel Guild is that they get to curate a library of stories, and whether filmmakers want to embrace AI or just want to hone their craft, everyone is welcome.”

Angel Studios is a values-based distribution company for stories that amplify light to mainstream audiences. Through the Angel Guild, over 1,500,000 paying members from more than 180 different countries help decide what film and television projects the studio will market and distribute, and support the filmmakers who create films and series that amplify light. For more information, please visit www.angel.com .

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university located in Omaha, Neb., that enrolls more than 4,100 undergraduate and 3,200 professional school and graduate students, bridging health, law, business, and the arts and sciences for a more just world. For more information, visit our website at www.creighton.edu.

Today's Marketplace (TMP) is a series of C-Suite interviews filmed at the prestigious New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the NASDAQ MarketSite studio for earned media distribution. TMP's multi-channel distribution provides robust, authoritative, and credible media exposure to under-reported stories. Visit TMP at todaysmarketplace.tv.

