MAX Power Partners With PRmediaNow to Expand Global Reach and Accelerate Natural Hydrogen Leadership

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FRANKFURT: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) has entered into a one-year strategic communications agreement with PRmediaNow, Inc. to strengthen its global media presence as the Company advances its vision to become a world leader in Natural Hydrogen.

Highlights

Strategic Communications Expansion: PRmediaNow , a top-tier media relations firm with deep experience in the capital markets, will position MAX Power’s story across global business, financial and innovation media channels.





, a top-tier media relations firm with deep experience in the capital markets, will position MAX Power’s story across global business, financial and innovation media channels. Timing With Major Catalysts: The partnership launches as MAX Power advances Canada’s first multi-well Natural Hydrogen drill program in Saskatchewan, marking an important inflection point for both the Company and the broader clean energy sector.





The partnership launches as MAX Power advances Canada’s first multi-well Natural Hydrogen drill program in Saskatchewan, marking an important inflection point for both the Company and the broader clean energy sector. Shareholder Engagement: PRmediaNow will produce a new investor-focused video series - “The MAXX Minute” - hosted by veteran broadcaster Cyndi Edwards, designed to keep shareholders and the investment community closely informed as the story continues to build momentum.





About PRmediaNow

PRmediaNow is an award-winning public relations firm with a team of long-time public relations professionals and former national reporters and producers who have extensive experience in securing editorial placements for public companies in leading business, investment, finance, technology, industry-trades, and all targeted media verticals. With a head office in Ottawa, and a satellite division in Tampa Bay, Florida, PRmediaNow will work with MAX Power to secure valuable earned media coverage.

Leveraging The Profile of PRmediaNow’s Cyndi Edwards

PRmediaNow’s Cyndi Edwards will host a series of interviews with MAX Power executives and team members to update shareholders and potential new investors on the latest Company news. Cyndi has hosted TV shows in both the U.S. and Canada, most recently in Tampa where for 14 years she hosted a morning talk show syndicated in over 180 TV markets across the U.S. She will soon launch a special regular feature called “The MAXX Minute”.

Commentary From PRmediaNow

Scott Ledingham, Principal of PRmediaNow, commented: “Our team is very excited to work with MAX Power as a rapidly emerging global leader in the exciting Natural Hydrogen space. We look forward to sharing both MAX Power’s story along with the benefits of Natural Hydrogen with the media as well as creating content through our video series that will allow shareholders and investors to easily be kept up to date as the Company progresses.”

Commentary From MAX Power

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, added: “We’re thrilled to add PRmediaNow to our team as we move to ramp up the awareness of MAX Power not just in North America but around the world. It’s an exciting time as we approach the start of Canada’s first-ever multi-well drill program specifically targeting the world’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen discovery.”

Compensation

MAX Power will pay PRmediaNow $5,000 per month, plus applicable taxes, for its services. PRmediaNow has also been granted stock options to purchase 150,000 common shares of MAX Power at a price of 40 cents per share, good for two years. The stock options are in accordance with MAX Power’s stock option plan and will be vested quarterly over one year. This one-year agreement, which became effective in September 2025, and the grant of stock options, are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Summary

MAX Power’s partnership with PRmediaNow represents another key step in its mission to bring Natural Hydrogen, an emerging low carbon baseload energy source, to the forefront of North America’s clean energy transition. As the Company prepares to drill Canada’s first dedicated Natural Hydrogen wells, strategic media visibility will be essential to connect this milestone with a global audience of investors, policymakers and industry stakeholders who understand the potential of this new resource to reshape the energy landscape.

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power’s advantage in North America’s Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_Oct3_2025.pdf

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “targets”, “estimates”, “expects”, “plans”, “intends”, “may”, “will”, “could”, “would”, “should”, or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company’s planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company’s business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.