Qualifacts Unites 300+ Customers at 2025 Executive Summit and Customer Conference in Nashville

Qualifacts, the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) and data solutions for behavioral health and human services, brought together more than 300 customers across the CareLogic, Credible, and InSync EHR platforms at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville for the 2025 Qualifacts Executive Summit and Annual Customer Conference.

Under the theme Amplify Change, the event showcased a new era of technology, innovation, and collaboration, highlighting advances in artificial intelligence (AI), interoperability, analytics and business intelligence, and revenue cycle management (RCM) optimization. A key highlight of these advances is Qualifacts iQ, the company’s AI solution designed to reduce manual work by streamlining workflows and supporting clinicians and systems administrators in their daily tasks. The platform powers tools that have led to a 50% increase in clinical capacity, 80% reduction in note-taking time, and 60% improvement in how connected clinicians feel to clients.

“The rise in advanced technologies like AI creates tremendous opportunities and unique challenges for our industry. Coming together like this—across platforms, roles, and regions—is more than symbolic. It’s a strategic imperative,” explains Josh Schoeller, CEO at Qualifacts. “The future of behavioral health depends on our ability to collaborate, innovate, and amplify the change we want to see. The energy and ideas shared in Nashville prove that our community is ready to lead that transformation.”

Coming at a time when Qualifacts behavioral healthcare customers are experiencing rapid change, the Executive Summit was a place for the community to share real-world issues, and for participants to return to their operations with transformative ideas and practices to implement.

“Qualifacts hosted an engaging event that brought system administrators together for a rare opportunity to connect in person, strengthen peer networks, and explore new approaches to collaboration and platform integration,” said Lisa Kreis, COO, Northeast Washington Alliance Counseling Services. “Attendees also had the chance to participate in small group discussions with subject matter experts, creating valuable opportunities for direct learning and idea-sharing.”

Event highlights included:

An opening keynote by Josh Schoeller, CEO of Qualifacts, emphasizing the power of unity and innovation in shaping the future of behavioral health

A keynote by Monica Oss, CEO of OPEN MINDS, titled Agile Decision-Making in Uncertain Times, offering insights on navigating change with confidence and adaptability

A customer panel featuring systems administrators from Eastern Shore Community Service Board, Barber National Institute, Christian Children's Home of Ohio, and Sevita, sharing real-world strategies for maximizing platform performance

Breakout sessions tailored to each EHR platform, including AI, reporting, RCM, and client engagement optimization

A sponsor showcase with Headliner Sponsor Greenspace, and Chart Topper Sponsors Uneo Health, and Inovalon

About Qualifacts

Celebrating 25 years, Qualifacts is the leading provider of AI-powered electronic health record (EHR) software and data solutions designed specifically for behavioral health and human services organizations. Putting the health of individuals first, our award-winning, AI-powered EHR platforms—Credible, CareLogic, and InSync—enable behavioral health providers to spend more time on what matters most: delivering superior care that drives better outcomes. Qualifacts is more than a provider of innovative technology—we're partners in care, working alongside organizations of all sizes nationwide to simplify the lives of behavioral health providers. We simplify clinical workflows and ensure compliance, while strengthening client-provider relationships. Today, we serve more than 2,700 organizations across all 50 states, including 33% of the nation's Certified Community Behavioral Health Centers (CCBHCs), supporting both non-profit and for-profit organizations in delivering superior behavioral healthcare.

