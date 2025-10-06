Huntress Chooses Sherweb as First Distribution Partner to Expand Its Cybersecurity Solutions to MSPs Worldwide

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntress has announced its first-ever distributor partnership with Sherweb , a global leader in cloud distribution. Through this partnership, all Huntress products will be available in the Sherweb Marketplace, empowering managed service providers (MSPs) across North America, Ireland, and the UK to protect their customers’ endpoints, identities, data, and employees with purpose-built solutions backed by a 24/7 AI-assisted SOC.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Huntress as it continues to scale its go-to-market strategy globally. Unlike traditional distribution agreements, Sherweb will act as a true extension of the Huntress go-to-market team, ensuring customers continue to receive the same world-class support and account management that Huntress is known for. The decision to partner with Sherweb was driven by a shared commitment to giving MSPs the tools and support they need to succeed. Sherweb’s MSP-first culture, partner-centric approach, and focus on delivering quality over quantity align perfectly with Huntress’ partner-first approach. As a founder-led, privately held, and profitably grown global distributor, Sherweb has built a reputation for fostering strong, lasting relationships with its partners. These shared values, cultural alignment, and a mastery of the Microsoft CSP ecosystem made Sherweb the ideal choice to help Huntress broaden its global presence and deliver even greater value to MSPs and their clients worldwide.

“For the last decade, we’ve been in the trenches with the MSP community, working together to protect the businesses that keep the global economy running,” said Kyle Hanslovan, CEO and Cofounder at Huntress. “When it came time to expand our reach, we weren’t looking for just any partner—we were looking for a badass ally who values relationships over transactions and knows MSPs deserve more than cookie-cutter solutions. Sherweb’s culture, commitment to quality, and partner-first mindset make them the perfect fit. Together, we’re not just scaling globally—we’re leveling the playing field, making enterprise-grade cybersecurity accessible to every MSP, and giving hackers a run for their money.”

Sherweb’s extensive footprint in North America, Ireland, and the UK, combined with its robust technology stack and 25 years of commitment to MSP success, ​​makes it a strategic choice for Huntress’ first distribution partnership. By adding Huntress products—including Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR), Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), and Security Awareness Training (SAT)—to its portfolio, Sherweb gives MSPs access to a powerful, easy-to-deploy cybersecurity stack to secure their customers, level up their security expertise, and sleep better at night.

“This partnership with Huntress is a natural fit, as we both share a deep commitment to empowering MSPs,” said Matthew Cassar, Co-CEO of Sherweb. “As Huntress’ first global cloud distributor, we’re proud to bring their powerful security solutions to partners in North America through our growing marketplace and to MSPs in Europe through MicroWarehouse, our Ireland-based subsidiary. Together, we’re helping IT solution providers protect clients of all sizes and adapt to the industry’s fast-changing demands.”

Huntress products will be available on the Sherweb Marketplace coming soon. For more information, please visit here .

About Sherweb

Since 1998, Sherweb has been connecting businesses with IT solutions tailored to their needs. Our growing team of over 1,000 experts help our reseller partners succeed with software from leading brands and value-added services that help them offload technical operations and extend their cloud expertise, from tech support to cybersecurity.

About Huntress

Huntress is a global cybersecurity company on a mission to make enterprise-grade products accessible to all businesses. Purpose-built from the ground up, Huntress' technology is specifically designed to continuously address the unique needs of security and IT teams of all sizes. From Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) to Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools and Security Awareness Training (SAT), the platform provides targeted protection for endpoints, identities, data, and employees, delivering trusted outcomes and valuable peace of mind.



Its 24/7, AI-assisted Security Operations Center (SOC) is powered by a team of world-renowned engineers, researchers, and security analysts, dedicated to stopping cyber threats before they can cause harm. Huntress is often the first to respond to major hacks and incidents, with its expert security team sharing real-time tradecraft analysis and actionable advisories with the community.

Currently safeguarding over 4 million endpoints and 7 million identities across nearly 200k organizations, Huntress empowers internal security and IT teams and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to protect their businesses with enterprise-grade, accessible security products.



As long as hackers keep hacking, Huntress keeps hunting. Join the hunt at www.huntress.com and follow us on X , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

