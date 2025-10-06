Ivans Celebrates 2025 Spark Award Winners at the Opening of Ivans Connect

Chicago, IL., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced the 2025 Ivans Spark Award recipients, honoring companies that are sparking digital connectivity by using technology to support the growth of their agency partners across the policy lifecycle – from marketing to quoting to servicing and renewals. This year’s awards were announced at the opening of Ivans Connect™ 2025, the event dedicated to advancing innovation in the insurance industry.

Twenty carriers were awarded Gold and Silver Spark Awards in Commercial Lines and/or Personal Lines:

Gold Winners

Acuity Insurance

Chubb

Cincinnati Insurance Companies

Coterie

Encova Insurance

Frankenmuth Insurance

Nationwide Insurance

NEXT Insurance

Orion180 Insurance

The Hanover Insurance Group

Travelers

Westfield Insurance

Silver Winners

Farmers Insurance

Honeycomb Insurance

Merchants Insurance Group

NYCM Insurance

Selective Insurance

Simply Business

Sola Insurance

The Hartford Insurance

Thimble

More information on becoming an Ivans Spark Award recipient and the full 2025 Gold and Silver winners list can be viewed here.

“The 2025 Spark Award winners exemplify how digital transformation strengthens agency partnerships and elevates the customer experience,” said Bob Bardwell, chief operating officer, Ivans. “We’re proud to partner with these award recipients to accelerate innovation and build a stronger, more connected industry for all.”

