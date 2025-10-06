Rentschler Biopharma further expands its services in Japan and South Korea and will attend BioProcess International Asia

Members of Management and Business Development will be at BioProcess International Asia in Kyoto, Japan, October 20-22, 2025

Company will introduce the Rentschler Expression Platform for accelerated timelines in Cell Line Development and Rentschler Development Services for best-fit solutions

LAUPHEIM, Germany, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, is highlighting its flexible and optimized solutions for the development and manufacture of a wide range of biologics for clients in Japan and South Korea. As part of its ongoing commitment and strategic focus on further expanding its services in the region, Rentschler Biopharma will attend BioProcess International Asia in Kyoto. The company will also engage with long-standing and prospective partners to explore joint opportunities and understand evolving needs.

With their well-established and growing biopharma industries, Japan and South Korea are key markets for biopharmaceutical development. Rentschler Biopharma has been active in the region for many years, serving a wide range of clients, with support from its established regional partner, Summit Pharmaceuticals International (SPI).

“We at Rentschler Biopharma are deeply grateful for the trust placed in us by our client partners in Japan and South Korea, and we look forward to deepening these relationships as well as building new strategic partnerships through continued collaboration. We share the focus of our clients on bringing innovative, high-quality treatments to patients around the globe quickly and efficiently,” commented Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO at Rentschler Biopharma. He continued: “We strive to provide our clients with the reliability they need to bring their projects from concept through to market approval. By continuously pushing the boundaries of biotherapeutic development and manufacturing, we are advancing medicine to save lives.”

During a roadshow in Japan, Rentschler Biopharma will provide an outlook on how the company is positioned to offer new and accelerated manufacturing capabilities, leveraging its deep understanding of the entire development and manufacturing spectrum for drug substance. The company has extensive expertise, specialized knowledge, and cutting-edge technology, providing comprehensive client support from the Rentschler Expression Platform for cell line development, upstream and downstream development, and GMP manufacturing to analytical testing, product characterization, and regulatory affairs.

“With our Rentschler Development Services, we are able to design our services around our clients’ individual project needs, ranging from fast-track development options to capturing complexity with molecule-specific projects. Plus, with our sites in Germany in the heart of Europe and in the United States’ most important biopharma hub, the Greater Boston area, we manufacture clients’ products close to their target markets, notably speeding up time to clinic and market reliably and without headaches,” said Dr. Patrick Meyer, Global Head of Business Development at Rentschler Biopharma.

To tailor its process development and manufacturing services to Japanese clients, Rentschler Biopharma is collaborating closely with SPI as its established partner, ensuring that clients benefit from seamless communication, localized regulatory insights, and culturally attuned project management. Katsuya Okuyama, President & CEO of SPI noted: “Together with Rentschler Biopharma, we are honored to collaborate with biopharmaceutical companies in Japan. Our companies share the goal of enriching lives and the world through the improvement of health and well-being. We are looking forward to meeting our valued partners on the roadshow through Kyoto, Osaka and Tokyo.”

Meet Rentschler Biopharma’s CEO Benedikt von Braunmühl and Dr. Patrick Meyer and Dr. Konstantin Bagnjuk from the Business Development team at BioProcess International Asia. The premier bioprocessing conference will take place at the Westin Miyako, Kyoto, Japan, October 20-22, 2025.

Book a 1:1 meeting with the BD team during their roadshow in Japan via the Rentschler Biopharma website.



About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals, as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma's high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma's focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

Contact:

Rentschler Biopharma SE

Dr. Latika Bhonsle-Deeng

Global Head of Communications

Phone: +49-7392-701-467

communications@rentschler-biopharma.com

Media inquiries:

MC Services AG

Eva Bauer

Phone: +49-89-210228-0

rentschler@mc-services.eu U.S.

Laurie Doyle

Phone: +1-339-832-0752



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8b1b0b6e-9175-444f-b8c5-e50cd9025b49