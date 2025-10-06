NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the following October 2025 investor conferences.

LD Micro Main Event XIX

Dates: October 19-21, 2025

Location: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA

Presentation Day and Time: Monday, October 20th at 1:30 p.m. PT

Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar

Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025

Dates: October 21-23, 2025

Location: Arcadian Loft, Toronto, ON

Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET

Presentation Location: Track 2

Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar

State of the Cannabis Industry Conference

Date: October 27, 2025

Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.

About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.

Contact Information:

Lisa Meyer

Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.

lmeyer@newlake.com

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

NewLake@kcsa.com

PH: (212) 896-1254

Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

KCSA Strategic Communications

EMellody@kcsa.com

PH: (570) 209-2947