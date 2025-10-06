NewLake Capital Partners to Participate in Upcoming October Conferences

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX: NLCP) (“The Company” or “NewLake”), a leading provider of real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators, today announced that management is scheduled to participate at the following October 2025 investor conferences.
LD Micro Main Event XIX
Dates: October 19-21, 2025
Location: Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA
Presentation Day and Time: Monday, October 20th at 1:30 p.m. PT
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
Planet MicroCap Showcase: TORONTO 2025
Dates: October 21-23, 2025
Location: Arcadian Loft, Toronto, ON
Presentation Day and Time: Wednesday, October 22nd at 1:00 p.m. ET
Presentation Location: Track 2
Webcast: https://ir.newlake.com/news-events/ir-calendar
State of the Cannabis Industry Conference
Date: October 27, 2025
Location: Omni Boston Hotel at the Seaport, Boston, MA
To schedule a one-on-one meeting with NewLake’s management team, please email KCSA Strategic Communications at NewLake@KCSA.com.
About NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 34 properties comprised of 15 cultivation facilities and 19 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis. For more information, please visit www.newlake.com.
Contact Information:
Lisa Meyer
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary
NewLake Capital Partners, Inc.
lmeyer@newlake.com
Investor Contact:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
NewLake@kcsa.com
PH: (212) 896-1254
Media Contact:
Ellen Mellody
KCSA Strategic Communications
EMellody@kcsa.com
PH: (570) 209-2947