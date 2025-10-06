Ivans Expands Ivans Insights™ to Deliver New Premium Insights

Chicago, IL., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans® today announced its latest innovation out of the suite of Ivans Insights products, Benchmarks, a premium intelligence capability that enables carriers to optimize their pricing strategies using real-world, bound policy data. Announced at Ivans Connect 2025, the new Benchmarks capabilities of Ivans Insights aggregates bound policy premium data across geographies, coverages, and risk levels, transforming policy and pricing data into clear, reliable reference points that carriers can use to understand their position in the market and identify opportunities for growth.

At the core of the Ivans Insights suite of products is the industry’s largest, most accurate view of in-force policies and premiums across commercial and personal lines of business. In 2023, Ivans launched the first product within the suite, Ivans Marketing Insights™, which empowers carriers to identify agency opportunities and strengthen distribution and marketing strategies. Ivans expanded the solution in 2024 from commercial lines into personal lines and delivered deeper data access via APIs for advanced analytics. Carriers have rapidly adopted these insights to refine distribution strategies and build stronger agency partnerships.

Benchmarks leverages the same unrivaled bound policy data to fuel the latest use case of pricing strategy optimization. The first iteration of Benchmarks offers insights into Homeowners and Dwelling Fire policies, with more lines of business coming in future releases. The suite of Ivans Insights products now brings marketing intelligence and pricing intelligence into one platform, enabling carriers to capture market share, improve retention, or shape new products.

Ivans Benchmarks Insights key capabilities include:

Premium Trend Reports – Identifies shifts in average policy premiums across markets, lines of business, and risk attributes—revealing where prices are rising, holding steady, or becoming more competitive.

– Identifies shifts in average policy premiums across markets, lines of business, and risk attributes—revealing where prices are rising, holding steady, or becoming more competitive. New Business vs. Renewal Premiums – Provides comparisons of average premiums for new and renewal policies to uncover pricing dynamics, retention challenges, and growth opportunities.

– Provides comparisons of average premiums for new and renewal policies to uncover pricing dynamics, retention challenges, and growth opportunities. Monthly Premium Distribution – Delivers views on how policy premiums align on a spectrum, showing percentage of premium versus the industry for different types of coverages and risks.

“Having an optimized pricing strategy is crucial for carriers to be successful in today’s cost-driven market, but getting insight at an industry level has historically been very hard,” said Kathy Hrach, SVP of Product Management, Ivans. “As the largest network of more than 38,000 agents, Ivans provides insights into the largest dataset in the industry and Benchmarks is our next iteration, delivering insights into real pricing trends that allow carriers to align pricing strategies with market expectations to strengthen retention and capture more profitable business.”

