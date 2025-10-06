Levels + Season Health Case Study: Dietitian Support Doubles Member Retention

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new case study from Season Health, the leading clinical nutrition platform, and Levels, the metabolic health and habit-tracking platform, shows that dietitian support more than doubles member retention.

Key findings include that Levels members who engaged with Season Health dietitians were:

2.3x more likely to log their food

1.7x more likely to purchase continuous glucose monitors (CGMs)

2.2x more likely to remain active members at the end of the study period





By month three, 50% of members supported by Season dietitians remained active, compared to just 23% of the control group.

“Food is medicine, and this case study proves it’s also engagement,” said Amanda Shrewsbury, Program Manager for Digital Care at Levels. “When members pair real-time health data with personalized guidance, they don’t just understand their bodies better — they stay motivated and change their habits for the long term.”

“Our dietitians bring data to life,” said Josh Hix, CEO of Season Health. “This collaboration shows that when digital health meets clinical nutrition, members stick with it, outcomes improve, and value is created for patients and partners alike.”

The partnership combined Levels’ continuous metabolic insights with Season Health’s national network of registered dietitians. Levels provided members with real-time health data and AI-powered habit tracking, while Season Health clinicians translated those insights into tailored, actionable nutrition support. The result: more consistent engagement, healthier purchasing decisions, and stronger retention.

Season Health partners with digital health companies, health plans, health systems, and provider groups to integrate clinical nutrition into care delivery. To learn more about collaboration opportunities, contact our partnerships team at partnerships@seasonhealth.com

The full case study is available here: https://assets.seasonhealth.com/marketing/Season_Levels_CaseStudy.pdf

About Levels

Levels helps members reach their health goals with AI-powered food logging, habit tracking, and continuous metabolic insights. Founded in 2019 and backed by a16z, Levels is on a mission to help people understand how food and lifestyle choices impact their health in real time. Learn more at https://www.levels.com/.

About Season Health

Season Health is the only integrated clinical nutrition solution that drives engagement, outcomes, and cost-of-care reduction across populations. Powered by its food-as-medicine platform and one of the nation’s largest networks of registered dietitians, Season empowers individuals and families to make informed, sustainable choices that improve health outcomes and quality of life. Learn more at seasonhealth.com.

