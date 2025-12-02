Season Health and Albertsons Companies Launch Community Supports Service in California

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Season Health, a leading clinical nutrition platform, and Albertsons® Companies, Inc., a leading food and drug retailer in the United States, today announced the launch of a new Community Supports service under the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) program. This collaboration now provides medically tailored groceries (MTG) and nutrition counseling directly to eligible Medi-Cal members in Contra Costa County, seamlessly integrating healthcare, technology and food access to help members live healthier lives.

Through this collaboration, members with diet-sensitive conditions can work with a Season Health registered dietitian to receive personalized nutrition guidance and custom MTG bundles fulfilled by Albertsons Cos.’ Safeway stores in the East Bay. These bundles, designed to align with clinical care plans, are available for convenient pick up at participating Safeway locations in Contra Costa County.

“CalAIM represents one of the most ambitious public-health efforts in the country, and we’re proud to help bring it to life,” said Morgan Flannery, VP of Business Development at Season Health. “Our collaboration with Albertsons Cos. and Safeway stores demonstrates what’s possible when healthcare and retail unite around a shared mission: making nutritious food part of everyday healthcare.”

Season Health was selected for this initiative because of its deep experience serving Medicaid populations and its integrated digital platform that connects clinical nutrition care with retail access. Albertsons Cos.’ statewide footprint and commitment to community health make the company an ideal partner to deliver medically tailored nutrition to Medi-Cal members through California’s Community Supports services.

“At Albertsons Cos., we’re committed to making nutritious food more accessible for those who need it most,” said Irina Pelphrey, GVP of Health at Albertsons Cos. “By integrating Season Health’s clinical nutrition expertise with our retail network, we’re able to deliver medically tailored groceries and personalized nutrition guidance that align with clinical care plans, helping Medi-Cal members in Contra Costa County take control of their wellbeing and achieve lasting outcomes.”

The Contra Costa County launch marks an important milestone in expanding access to Community Supports across California, reinforcing the principle that nutrition and healthcare are deeply interconnected.

