Circana Launches Enhanced Marketing Foresight Solution, Integrating Advanced AI and a Redesigned User Experience

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana, LLC today announced the launch of its next generation of Marketing Foresight® solution, the optimization and simulation tool for global Marketing Mix Modeling projects. The solution now features a more intuitive and visually engaging user interface, enhanced with artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver insights faster than ever before.

Available globally, the new Marketing Foresight solution provides clients with always-on access to unify long-term strategies with short-term tactical planning in a single, cohesive environment. The solution brings actionability to Circana’s granular store-level models and comprehensive coverage of consumer purchasing response to marketing.

A key enhancement is the introduction of marketer-centric recommendations to power advanced simulations and optimization. Circana’s Marketing Foresight solution uses natural language processing to translate complex data into clear, human-centered guidance, enabling clients to model various scenarios and refine their marketing plans with confidence.

"Our goal was to create a solution that is not only powerful but also intuitive and accessible for our clients," said Harvey Goldhersz, executive vice president of Product at Circana. "These updates represent a significant step forward in our commitment to innovation. By integrating AI and focusing on a seamless user experience, we are empowering clients to make faster, more strategic decisions that drive growth."

The enhanced solution offers a modern interface that aligns with Circana’s comprehensive suite of offerings. The solution’s strategic and tactical capabilities are available every day, across global regions, and throughout the client organization.

"Marketing Foresight is a strategic asset for our clients, and this launch elevates its value proposition immensely," said Yeimy Garcia Smith, senior vice president of Global Measurement at Circana. "We’ve reimagined the marketer experience—moving from static, analyst-dependent tools to a dynamic, intuitive interface that speaks the language of marketing-driven growth. You don’t need to know where to begin; the system guides you. With always-on access, instant recommendations, AI-driven insights and executive summaries, and seamless end-to-end optimizations and simulations, we’re empowering marketers to be more agile and make smarter decisions faster, with clarity and confidence. Integrating AI isn’t just our opportunity—it’s our responsibility to advance measurement, and we’ve done so with remarkable care."

