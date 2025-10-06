SANS Institute and AWS Team Up to Expand Global Access to Cybersecurity Skills

Bethesda, MD, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As workforce demands in cybersecurity accelerate, SANS Institute, the world’s largest provider of cybersecurity training and certification, has teamed with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch a large-scale cybersecurity skills development initiative aimed at emerging professionals worldwide. The program, an AWS Skills to Jobs initiative, is offered at no cost to learners, and includes a multi-day Capture the Flag (CTF) competition powered by SANS, along with access to premier SANS training courses, industry certification, and cyber ranges in cybersecurity, cloud security, and artificial intelligence.

Through this initiative, up to 10,000 students affiliated with the AWS Skills to Jobs Tech Alliance representing academic institutions and early-career professionals across the United States, Brazil, Colombia, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Germany, France, Italy and Spain will gain exposure to high-impact, hands-on cyber skills designed to accelerate real-world readiness.

The SANS BootUp CTF competition, hosted on a cyber range built using AWS services, will run October 15-17, 2025. Participants will tackle scores of challenges covering disciplines such as cyber defense, offensive security, digital forensics, and incident response, with scenarios spanning from beginner to advanced levels. The top-performing competitors will be rewarded with no-cost licenses to continue their skills development via SANS training courses and cyber ranges, resources that typically represent thousands of dollars in value per participant.

“By combining our mission-driven training approach with AWS’s global infrastructure and reach, we’re creating new opportunities for aspiring cybersecurity professionals,” said Max Shuftan, Director of Mission Programs and Partnerships at SANS Institute. “This effort not only helps identify and elevate new, high potential talent from historically under-resourced communities but also enables learners to engage in the practical, scenario-based learning employers demand.”

SANS Institute is a strategic AWS Nonprofits customer and member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), with comprehensive course offerings on AWS Marketplace. Additionally, SANS Institute was selected as a 2025 AWS Education Equity Initiative (EEI) awardee, reinforcing their commitment to excellence in cybersecurity education. AWS EEI provides eligible organizations with cloud credits to create or scale digital learning solutions for underserved learners globally and SANS will be using AWS credits to expand access to this initiative.

The CTF environment and cyber range leverage the flexibility and scale of AWS to deliver an accessible, browser-based challenge environment requiring no specialized hardware, just a modern browser and internet connection. Participant progress will be tracked via anonymized leaderboards, and a dedicated Slack channel will foster community support during the event.

"At AWS, we believe expanding access to world-class cybersecurity education is crucial for building a more secure digital future," said Valerie Singer, Global Manager for Global Education at AWS. "This collaboration with SANS Institute empowers learners worldwide through industry-leading training, hands-on learning experiences, and respected certifications. Together, we're helping organizations strengthen their security posture while creating opportunities for diverse talent to develop critical cybersecurity skills."

This initiative underscores SANS’s long-standing commitment to enabling skills development and workforce readiness at scale. Students and institutions interested in participating in the CTF or accessing SANS skills development content through this initiative can learn more by visiting https://app.brazenconnect.com/events/mn3vK.

