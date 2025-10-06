Sustainable Green Team (SGTM) Unites Elite Experts to Fuel AI and Crypto Revolution with Clean Waste-to-Energy Power

Orlando, FL., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC:SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a leader in environmentally beneficial solutions, today announced the formation of a world-class advisory team dedicated to pioneering waste-to-energy solutions. This elite group of innovators will drive SGTM’s next-generation initiatives to transform organic waste into renewable energy, directly addressing the skyrocketing power demands of AI technologies and cryptocurrency operations—slashing greenhouse gas emissions while powering the digital economy’s green future.

Comprising renowned scientists, engineers, and sustainability pioneers from leading institutions, the advisory team brings decades of expertise in biomass conversion, carbon capture, and renewable energy systems tailored for high-density computing. Key members include:

Ron A. Knight, biotechnology scientist with over 40 years of experience, enhancing R&D initiatives and product development. Ron leads efforts to harness cutting-edge technologies and proprietary blends for land and water bioremediation. His background, featured in World Fertilizer Magazine, includes DoD projects with military bases, NASA, and SpaceX.





Rebecca (Becca) Selkirk, architect of strategic growth and R&D at Modern Thermal Design (MTD), propelling it to a top U.S. sustainability provider in thermal innovations. With roots in healthcare and organic farming, she serves on the International Carbon Exchange (ICX) as a leading carbon credits trader—integrating carbon-neutral waste-to-energy for AI and crypto. Becca is also an expert in the cryptocurrency market and a partner with USA ASIC.





Bill Selkirk, seasoned energy engineer and Technical VP for C-PACE Financial, Inc., specializing in off-the-grid power plants for corporations. His career includes furnace design at Cox Manufacturing, VP innovations at a top 10 U.S. firm, and 'TOP 10' Risk Manager recognition in 1992, with expertise in thermodynamic chemistry from Indiana University IUPUI and PWU Miramar. Bill assesses risks and financing for waste-to-energy projects up to $50M—enabling zero-emission power for AI and crypto. He is also an expert in the cryptocurrency market and a partner with USA ASIC.





Daniel Nash, strengthening expertise in heavy equipment and waste management systems, with decades of experience coordinating dismantling of large waste systems, transporting equipment, and international exports—including private aircraft finance. His operational prowess will connect the dots for efficient, scalable deployments of waste-to-energy infrastructure to power AI data centers and crypto mining facilities.





“SGTM has long been at the forefront of turning waste into wealth, from nutrient-rich soil amendments to advanced mulch products,” said Tony Raynor, CEO of Sustainable Green Team. “With this powerhouse team, we’re accelerating our pivot to waste-to-energy innovation to meet the explosive energy needs of AI and cryptocurrency sectors. As these industries project a 350% surge in electricity demand by 2030, imagine landfills becoming clean energy hubs—reducing methane emissions by millions of tons annually while delivering zero-carbon power for AI model training and blockchain mining. This is the ignition point for a sustainable digital revolution.”

The initiative builds on SGTM’s core strengths in organic waste processing and manufacturing, where the company already diverts tons of yard waste each year, converting it into eco-friendly products for retailers, landscapers, and municipalities. By integrating cutting-edge waste-to-energy tech, SGTM aims to expand its portfolio to include Regen Tech Hubs waste-to-energy facilities.

This assembly comes at a pivotal moment, as global demand for sustainable energy solutions surges amid escalating climate challenges and the rapid expansion of AI and crypto infrastructure—where data centers alone could consume up to 12% of U.S. electricity by 2028. The team’s first project, a pilot waste-to-energy facility in Florida, is slated to break ground in Q1 2026, with potential to generate clean biogas equivalent to powering AI servers processing billions of queries daily or cryptocurrency mining rigs supporting thousands of transactions.

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. is an innovative technology company dedicated to pushing the boundaries of science and technology. Our mission is to convert waste into wealth, harvest power, and advance environmental restoration at scale, focusing on climate reversal and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We transform organic waste into valuable "Water Less Garden" soil and "Living Mulch" using advanced carbon capture technology. Our products decrease water usage and boost agricultural yields, promoting a sustainable future. Available through retail and agricultural channels, our transformative soil solutions enhance soil health and address waste challenges for consumers and large-scale operations.

