Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market is Expected to Reach USD 1557.8 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.04% during 2024-2032 – S&S Insider

Austin, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to S&S Insider, the Veterinary Anesthesia Devices Market was valued at USD 845.9 million in 2023 and is growing at a CAGR of 7.04% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2032 to reach USD 1557.8 million by 2032.

With the increasing number of pet surgical procedures and the growing need for anesthesia, the demand for equipment has surged. The focus on animal welfare is also driving technological innovation, accelerating the development of anesthesia devices with a focus on pain relief and safety. On the other hand, there are challenges that high initial investment and maintenance costs hinder the adoption of small and medium-sized veterinary clinics.





Major Players Analysis Listed in the Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Report are

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Midmark India Pvt Ltd.

Dispomed Ltd.

B. Braun SE

Kent Scientific Corporation

ICU Medical Inc.

VETLAND MEDICAL SALES & SERVICES

Supera Anesthesia Innovations

Avante Animal Health

RWD Life Science Co. Ltd.

VetEquip Inc.

SOMNI Scientific

Vetamac

SHINOVA

E-Z Anesthesia

Midmark Corporation

Harvard Apparatus

Kent Scientific

SHINOVA MEDICAL CO. LTD.

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 845.9 Million Market Size by 2032 USD 1557.8 Million CAGR CAGR of 7.04% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Analysis:

By product

The complete anesthesia machines accounted for the largest share of 33% in 2023, and is being evaluated for its functionality in integrating anesthesia administration, monitoring, and waste gas treatment. The demand for highly reliable and advanced medical devices is increasing, especially for complex procedures such as surgery and dental care.

By Modality

The portable modality segment exhibited the highest revenue share in 2023. The demand for home veterinary services and emergency care is increasing, and its strength is that it is easy to use and low price. Portable devices have evolved to deliver anesthesia with precision even in non-clinical settings.

By Animal Size

The small animals segment is driving the market. With the increase in the number of dogs and cats in large numbers, anesthesia is required for a wide range of purposes, from daily checkups to advanced surgeries. The increase in chronic diseases is also a factor promoting the use of anesthesia.

By End Use

Hospitals and clinics held the largest share of 58% in 2023, with comprehensive healthcare service delivery supporting the market growth. The proliferation of large chain hospitals and the increase in specialized medical care are also contributing to the adoption of advanced anesthesia technologies.

Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment Market Key Segments

By Animal

Small

Large

By Product

Complete Anesthesia Machines

Ventilators

Vaporizers

Waste Gas Management Systems

Gas Delivery Management Systems

Accessories

By Modality Type

Standalone

Portable

By End Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Others

Regional Analysis

In 2023, North America Held the Dominant Market Share of 68%; Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Highest CAGR Over 2025-2032

The veterinary anesthesia equipment market in 2023 was led by North America, which accounted for the largest share 68% driven by sophisticated veterinary healthcare infrastructure, high pet ownership rates, and large investments in animal health. The Asia-Pacific was the fastest-growing region due to increasing disposable incomes, growing pet ownership, and expanding veterinary care infrastructure. Additionally, rapid urbanization in Asia Pacific has led to investments in veterinary services, with emerging economies concentrating on low-cost but advanced medical technologies for pets.

Recent News:

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd., announced a collaboration with top clinics in January 2025 to create next-generation anesthetic vaporizers.

to create next-generation anesthetic vaporizers. In August 2023, Dispomed introduced its innovative Multiflex veterinary anesthesia equipment, featuring a recessed flush valve, quick-close pop-off valve for enhanced safety, and a user-friendly quick-connect fresh gas outlet for easy circuit switching. Its high-quality components ensure minimal maintenance.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

REGIONAL PRESCRIPTION TRENDS – helps you understand the demand landscape for veterinary anesthesia drugs across key regions, revealing geographic variations in treatment preferences and regulatory practices.

– helps you understand the demand landscape for veterinary anesthesia drugs across key regions, revealing geographic variations in treatment preferences and regulatory practices. EQUIPMENT VOLUME & USAGE METRICS – helps you analyze regional adoption patterns and utilization rates of veterinary anesthesia equipment, supporting capacity planning and market penetration assessments.

– helps you analyze regional adoption patterns and utilization rates of veterinary anesthesia equipment, supporting capacity planning and market penetration assessments. HEALTHCARE SPENDING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate expenditure on veterinary services from different funding sources, offering insights into budget allocation, affordability, and service accessibility trends.

– helps you evaluate expenditure on veterinary services from different funding sources, offering insights into budget allocation, affordability, and service accessibility trends. PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION BENCHMARKS – helps you track the manufacturing output and usage volumes of anesthesia drugs, indicating supply-demand balance and industry growth potential.

– helps you track the manufacturing output and usage volumes of anesthesia drugs, indicating supply-demand balance and industry growth potential. REGIONAL MARKET OUTLOOK (2020–2032) – helps you forecast long-term trends in veterinary anesthesia equipment adoption and drug utilization, enabling strategic investment and expansion planning.

