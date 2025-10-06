HUB Cyber Security Launches HUB Compliance™ Globally – Expanding Its Next-Generation AI Compliance Platform Worldwide

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a developer of confidential computing and AI-driven Secured Data Fabric (SDF) solutions, today announced the global launch of HUB Compliance™, its next-generation compliance and regulatory oversight platform. The solution is currently deployed by the global operations of HUB's European banking and asset-management clients and is now being offered to financial institutions across North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Proven Platform, Global Expansion

Built on HUB's proprietary Secured Data Fabric, HUB Compliance™ unifies confidential computing, AI, and automation to combine data, governance, and risk intelligence in real time. The platform has transformed AML/KYC processes and automated regulatory workflows for major European banks. HUB now plans to extend that success by offering the product to global institutions across North America, Asia, and the Middle East seeking stronger, faster, and more auditable compliance operations.

The new solution delivers on HUB's mission to elevate Blackswan’s secured data platform and compliance applications, combining state-of-the-art AI, automation, and advanced analytics to meet the rapidly evolving compliance needs of global financial institutions.

Key Capabilities

AI-Driven Detection – Adaptive risk scoring and pattern recognition, reducing false positives and sharpening investigative precision.

– Adaptive risk scoring and pattern recognition, reducing false positives and sharpening investigative precision. Automation at Scale – End-to-end orchestration shortening compliance cycles and increasing operational agility.

– End-to-end orchestration shortening compliance cycles and increasing operational agility. Proven Auditability – Leveraging data fabric immutable technology to create time-stamped ledgers of all verification activities, data updates and user actions, delivering regulator-ready evidence of compliance and accountability.

– Leveraging data fabric immutable technology to create time-stamped ledgers of all verification activities, data updates and user actions, delivering regulator-ready evidence of compliance and accountability. Global Rule Intelligence – Embedded frameworks for FATF, EU AMLD, FinCEN, FCA, BaFin, and more with continuous scanning of global regulatory updates keeping systems current at all times.

Compliance That Thinks Ahead

“Deployment within the global operations of our European banking clients has validated HUB Compliance™ as a mission-critical platform for regulated enterprises,” said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB. “As we seek to expand into North America and Asia, we are aiming to operationalize trust at scale, helping institutions transform compliance from a cost center into a competitive advantage.”

“What sets HUB Compliance™ apart is that it has been shaped by real-world feedback from Tier-1 banks already using it in practice,” added Nachman Geva, Chief Technology Officer of HUB. “By combining confidential computing, AI, and data-fabric architecture, we enable real-time compliance visibility and adaptive intelligence. It’s compliance that evolves as fast as regulation.”

Reinforcing HUB’s Innovation Momentum

The launch of HUB Compliance™ reflects HUB's active R&D roadmap and commitment to redefining regulatory technology through secure data architecture and continuous AI innovation. The Company plans to continue releasing new AI-driven modules and SDF enhancements in the months ahead, seeking to demonstrate a sustained pace of technological advancement.

Request a Demo

Financial institutions can request a live demonstration of HUB Compliance™, showcasing its AI-driven capabilities in real-world scenarios. The demo highlights rapid onboarding, continuous regulatory horizon scanning, dynamic risk detection, and live policy-impact simulations allowing organizations to experience firsthand how HUB transforms compliance into a proactive, intelligence-driven operation.

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB Technologies partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

