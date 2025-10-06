The Reserve Component Founder and President George McElwee Elected Chairman of the Shippensburg University Council of Trustees

WASHINGTON, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reserve Component (TRC), a government relations firm focused on providing strategic, results-oriented federal lobbying services, announced today that its Founder and President, George McElwee, has been elected Chairman of the Shippensburg University Council of Trustees.

McElwee, a 1998 graduate of Shippensburg University, has served on the Council of Trustees for the past five years, previously holding the positions of secretary and vice chairman. In his new role, he will work closely with University President Charles Patterson, the executive management team, and his fellow trustees to advance Shippensburg’s mission of academic excellence and student success.

“I am deeply grateful to my fellow trustees for the trust and confidence they have placed in me,” McElwee said. “I want to especially thank outgoing Chairman Doug Harbach for his leadership and service, and I am excited to work alongside Vice Chairman Matthew Steck and Secretary Ashley Loper in their newly elected roles.

As a proud member of the Class of 1998, Shippensburg holds a special place in my heart. This university shaped my education, my career, and my values of service and leadership. To now serve as Chairman of the Council of Trustees is both a tremendous honor and a meaningful opportunity to give back. Together, I am confident we will build on Shippensburg’s strong foundation, strengthen our community partnerships, and move boldly into the future. Anchor up, Raiders!”

President Charles Patterson praised McElwee’s election, stating:

“George has been an engaged and dedicated member of the Council of Trustees for many years. His leadership, commitment to service, and passion for Shippensburg will guide the council as we continue to advance our mission of student success and community engagement. I look forward to working closely with him, our trustees, and our entire university community to move Shippensburg forward.”

In addition to his role at Shippensburg, McElwee is the Founder and President of The Reserve Component, a Washington, D.C. government relations firm focused on providing strategic, results-oriented federal lobbying services for companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and local governments. He also serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve.

About The Reserve Component

The Reserve Component (TRC) is a government relations firm focused on providing strategic, results-oriented federal lobbying services for companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and local governments. The Reserve Component’s mission and approach are inspired by how the military’s reserve forces support active-duty operations.

Contact:

George McElwee

Founder & President

The Reserve Component (TRC)

50 F Street, NW, Suite 1240

Washington, DC 20001

gmcelwee@trc-dc.com

(202) 390-1278

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e669d57-4ff7-4019-afc5-bdb0cc973282