The Reserve Component Welcomes Maya Harris-Cameron as Director

WASHINGTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Reserve Component (TRC), a government relations firm providing strategic, results-oriented federal lobbying services, is pleased to announce that Maya Harris-Cameron has joined the firm as Director.

Harris-Cameron has over 20 years of experience in federal legislative strategy, congressional appropriations, and interagency coordination. She joins TRC after a distinguished career at the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), where she most recently served as a Supervisory Legislative Affairs Specialist in the Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Affairs. In that role, she managed congressional engagement with members of Congress and staff from key committees, including the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee.

Her extensive career includes leadership and congressional liaison roles within DOE’s Office of the Chief Financial Officer and the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), as well as diplomatic service as a Foreign Service Officer with the U.S. Department of State. Throughout her government service, Harris-Cameron has worked across many federal agencies, earning a reputation for transforming complex policy priorities into actionable results.

“Maya’s experience across the legislative, appropriations, and national security arenas makes her an exceptional addition to TRC,” said George McElwee, President of The Reserve Component. “Her leadership, strategic insight, and proven success navigating the federal landscape will further strengthen our ability to deliver measurable results for our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join The Reserve Component and contribute to a firm that values integrity, service, and results,” said Maya Harris-Cameron. “TRC’s mission-driven approach and bipartisan engagement reflect the best of what government relations can be, and I’m excited to help our clients advance meaningful policy outcomes.”

A proud Marylander, Harris-Cameron holds a Master of Arts in Producing for Film and Television from American University and a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Howard University.

About The Reserve Component

The Reserve Component (TRC) is a government relations firm focused on providing strategic, results-oriented federal lobbying services for companies, trade associations, nonprofits, and local governments. The Reserve Component’s mission and approach are inspired by how the military’s reserve forces support active-duty operations.

