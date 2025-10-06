SPARTAN CAPITAL SECURITIES, LLC SERVES AS EXCLUSIVE PLACEMENT AGENT FOR MULTI WAYS HOLDINGS’ $1.485 MILLION SECOND TRANCHE, BRINGING TOTAL REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING TO $2.97 MILLION

New York, NY, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (“Spartan Capital”), a premier investment banking firm, announced the closing of the second tranche of a registered direct offering for Multi Ways Holdings Limited (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of heavy construction equipment in Singapore and the surrounding region.

The second tranche consisted of 9,000,000 ordinary shares priced at $0.165 per ordinary share and accompanying warrant, and warrants to purchase up to 9,000,000 ordinary shares. The Company received aggregate gross proceeds of $1,485,000 from this tranche. Combined with the first tranche, the total gross proceeds raised through the offering amount to $2,970,000.

Each warrant is exercisable at $0.198 per share and will remain exercisable for five years from the date of issuance. Multi Ways intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

“This successful financing highlights our commitment to providing international issuers with access to U.S. investors and capital markets,” said John Lowry, CEO of Spartan Capital Securities, LLC. “We are pleased to partner with Multi Ways Holdings as they continue to grow their platform across Asia-Pacific.”

Ortoli Rosenstadt LLP acted as counsel to Multi Ways Holdings Limited. Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP acted as counsel to Spartan Capital Securities, LLC.

The registered direct offering was made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-286220) initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2025, as amended and declared effective on September 10, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Spartan Capital Securities, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 45 Broadway, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10006, or via email at investmentbanking@spartancapital.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, and there shall be no sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Multi Ways Holdings Limited

Multi Ways Holdings supplies a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, serving customers across Singapore, Australia, UAE, Maldives, Indonesia, and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.multiwaysholdings.com.

About Spartan Capital Securities, LLC (Member FINRA, SIPC, MSRB)

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC is a full-service investment banking firm offering a comprehensive range of advisory services to institutional clients and high-net-worth individuals, including capital raising and strategic advisory. For more information, visit www.spartancapital.com.

Contact:

Spartan Capital Securities, LLC

45 Broadway, 19th Floor

New York, NY 10006

investmentbanking@spartancapital.com