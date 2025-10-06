Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million. 

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 September to 3 October 2025. 



  No. of shares  Average purchase price (DKK)  Transaction value (DKK) 
Total previous announcement  757,829  14.54  11,016,805.79 
29 September 2025   22,000   13.38  294,448.00 
30 September 2025   22,500   13.03  293,197.50 
1 October 2025   22,000   12.95  284,794.40 
2 October 2025   20,000   13.01  260,162.00 
3 October 2025   23,000   13.29  305,619.40 
Total this period  109,500  13.13  1,438,221.30 
Accumulated under the programme  867,329  14.36  12,455,027.09 



Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,722,964 own shares corresponding to 1.85% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company. 

Details of each transaction are included as appendix. 

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303. 

