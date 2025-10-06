Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 September to 3 October 2025.







No. of shares Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Total previous announcement 757,829 14.54 11,016,805.79 29 September 2025 22,000 13.38 294,448.00 30 September 2025 22,500 13.03 293,197.50 1 October 2025 22,000 12.95 284,794.40 2 October 2025 20,000 13.01 260,162.00 3 October 2025 23,000 13.29 305,619.40 Total this period 109,500 13.13 1,438,221.30 Accumulated under the programme 867,329 14.36 12,455,027.09







Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,722,964 own shares corresponding to 1.85% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.

