Bang & Olufsen A/S - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme to hedge the company’s share-based incentive programmes

On 15 August 2025, Bang & Olufsen initiated a share buyback programme with the purpose of hedging the company’s share-based long-term incentive programmes in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
Under the share buyback programme, which runs from 15 August 2025 and will end no later than 14 August 2026, Bang & Olufsen intends to buy back shares for an amount of up to DKK 65 million.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 29 September to 3 October 2025.
|No. of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total previous announcement
|757,829
|14.54
|11,016,805.79
|29 September 2025
|22,000
|13.38
|294,448.00
|30 September 2025
|22,500
|13.03
|293,197.50
|1 October 2025
|22,000
|12.95
|284,794.40
|2 October 2025
|20,000
|13.01
|260,162.00
|3 October 2025
|23,000
|13.29
|305,619.40
|Total this period
|109,500
|13.13
|1,438,221.30
|Accumulated under the programme
|867,329
|14.36
|12,455,027.09
Following the above transactions, Bang & Olufsen holds a total of 2,722,964 own shares corresponding to 1.85% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the company.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
For further information, please contact: Sr. Director, Strategy & Investor Relations, Cristina Rønde Hefting, phone: +45 4153 7303.
