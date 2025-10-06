Wallbridge To Host Webinar on October 9th at 12PM ET

WEBINAR: October 9th, 2025 @ 12:00 PM ET

Register here:

https://6ix.com/event/wallbridge-mining-2025-fall-corporate-update

TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM, OTCQB: WLBMF) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) invites shareholders, and interested members of the public to join Brian Penny, Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Petersen, Senior Exploration Consultant, for the 2025 Fall Update on the Company’s activities, followed by a Q&A session.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 9th, 2025, starting at 12:00 PM ET

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec’s Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 km2 that extends approximately 82 km along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The property is host to the Company’s flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

Email: bpenny@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 416 716 8346 Tania Barreto, CPIR

Email: tbarreto@wallbridgemining.com

M: +1 289 819 3012



