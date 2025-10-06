Global Icon Manny Pacquiao Partners with Jas Mathur’s Limitless X to Redefine the Future of Health, Wellness, and Human Performance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless X Holdings Inc., a global innovator in health, wellness and lifestyle performance, announced today a strategic partnership with global boxing star Manny Pacquiao. As part of the partnership, Pacquiao has been appointed Global Brand Ambassador and will co-create the upcoming “PacMan Signature Series," a line of health, wellness, energy and recovery products.

“We’re excited to incorporate Manny’s timeless discipline and focus into our products, continuing to push the boundaries of health and wellness for people everywhere,” said Jas Mathur, CEO of Limitless X Holdings. “Together we’re going to create products with innovative formulas that will help people reach their peak performance, while achieving a balanced lifestyle.”

Pacquiao will provide direct insight on product development, branding, and positioning, ensuring the Signature Series reflects the same performance and lifestyle standards that has fueled his legacy as one of the most decorated professional athletes in the world.

The product line will include clinically researched ingredients and groundbreaking formulas engineered to support health, boost energy, and enhance recovery. Pacquiao will be an active participant in shaping formulas, making sure that every product meets elite performance benchmarks trusted by both athletes and consumers.

The collaboration will debut in early 2026 to align with Pacquiao's upcoming fights. A major press conference and media campaign will accompany the launch, highlighting the vision of the product line, followed by an international rollout.

As part of the agreement, Limitless X will hold exclusive rights to Manny Pacquiao's name, image, brand, and likeness, in connection with the Signature Product Line.

This partnership represents the first in a series of business ventures between Pacquiao and Limitless X, as additional partnerships are being planned to grow Pacquiao's influence in health, wellness, and performance spaces worldwide.

Strategic Growth and Shareholder Value:

“With Manny’s global recognition and his upcoming high-profile fights, this partnership is expected to create significant visibility for the Limitless X brand,” added Mathur. “Pacquiao’s name carries worldwide resonance, and by aligning with him, we anticipate substantial growth opportunities not only for our products but for Limitless X Holdings Inc. as a whole. This collaboration underscores our commitment to creating long-term shareholder value.”

The global health and wellness industry is projected to surpass $8 trillion by 2030, with the performance nutrition segment representing a rapidly expanding multi-billion-dollar market. By combining Pacquiao’s elite athlete credibility with Limitless X’s innovation in product development and eCommerce, the Company believes it is uniquely positioned to capture market share and scale internationally.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding anticipated product launches, market growth, shareholder value, and future business ventures. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Limitless X Holdings Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

About Limitless X Holdings Inc:

Limitless X Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: LIMX) is building a dynamic, value-driven ecosystem designed to help individuals Look Good and Feel Great by integrating Health, Wellness, Entertainment, Community Building, and Brand Development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Limitless X, Inc., the Company specializes in Direct-to-Consumer eCommerce, offering innovative products and services that empower people to reinvent themselves and become the best versions of who they are.

For media inquiries:

