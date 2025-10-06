Meet the Experts Powering ‘Marketers Connect’: Vereigen Media’s Premier B2B Event in New York

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading B2B lead generation company, has announced its flagship event: Marketers Connect, in New York City on October 23rd. This event promises an evening of industry-leading insights, meaningful networking, and actionable takeaways for B2B marketers, offering fresh insights that matter. This event brings together the brightest minds in advertising, ABM and demand generation for a night of insights that New York won’t forget.

At the heart of this premier gathering, industry leaders, marketing innovators, and growth strategists whose insights are impactful and practical will converge at Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, New York.





In this “Marketers Connect,” attendees will hear from:

Gilah Petri , Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Global Demand Generation, NICE Ltd

, Senior Growth Marketing Manager, Global Demand Generation, NICE Ltd Lucas Rabinowitz , AVP, GM Control and Compliance, CHEQ

, AVP, GM Control and Compliance, CHEQ Chelsea Haynes , Head of Marketing, Opal Security

, Head of Marketing, Opal Security Doug Detlefsen , VP, Strategic Sales Team, Vereigen Media

, VP, Strategic Sales Team, Vereigen Media Rachel Bien, SVP, Omnichannel Media Architecture, Assembly Global



These seasoned professionals will share real-world strategies that have driven measurable success in B2B marketing, providing attendees a rare opportunity to understand how top companies engage audiences, drive qualified leads, and maximize ROI.

Why B2B Marketers Should Attend Marketers Connect in New York?

While attending this event, marketers will gain clear insights into the real pain points, which the marketing industry is facing while driving measurable success.

Discover What’s Next: Learn how B2B marketers are adapting to the future while understanding the emerging trends shaping ABM, AI-driven marketing, and verified content engagement (content syndication)

Learn how B2B marketers are adapting to the future while understanding the emerging trends shaping ABM, AI-driven marketing, and verified content engagement (content syndication) Exclusive Panel Insights: Learn from the experts representing NICE, CHEQ, Opal Security, Assembly Global, and Vereigen Media.

Learn from the experts representing NICE, CHEQ, Opal Security, Assembly Global, and Vereigen Media. Network and Decision Makers: Engage with top marketing professionals, strategists, and innovators driving results across industries.

Engage with top marketing professionals, strategists, and innovators driving results across industries. Actionable Takeaways: Walk away with measurable steps and exclusive strategies that you can implement immediately.

Event Details:

Location: Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd fl, New York, NY 10018, United States

Bar Harta, Grayson Hotel, 30 W 39th St, 2nd fl, New York, NY 10018, United States Date: October 23, 2025

October 23, 2025 Time: 6.00 PM to 9.00 PM

6.00 PM to 9.00 PM Registration & Details: Click here to reserve your seat for this exclusive event

Event Agenda

6:00 -7:00 PM: Networking, Light Bites & Cocktails

Networking, Light Bites & Cocktails 7:00 - 8:00 PM: Panel Discussion

Panel Discussion 8:00 - 9:00 PM: Networking & Cocktails



Vereigen Media’s Proven Success: Marketers Connect

Following the success of San Francisco, Marketers Connect has sparked new collaboration, meaningful partnerships, and valuable conversations across the B2B marketing industry. Attendees have praised the event for its balance of actionable insights and genuine networking opportunities.

“At Vereigen Media, we focus on connecting businesses with real people. Verified content engagement and human-verified leads ensure marketers aren’t just reaching contacts, they’re reaching real decision-makers who matter.”

- Charlotte Graham, Executive Director, Enterprise Sales, Vereigen Media

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a U.S. based B2B demand generation company, is serving global brands across marketing, IT, SaaS, Tech, and other industries. With over 107 million first-party data, zero outsourcing policy, and 100% strict human verification, Vereigen Media redefines its lead generation process with the proven solutions as Verified Content Engagement, VM Engage (Programmatic and display ads), Event Registration, ABM, and Demand Generation. They make sure that they connect businesses meaningfully with prospects, ensuring every interaction is genuine, measurable, and privacy- compliant.

Leads. Done Right.

Limited Seats. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive event in New York.

Reserve Your Spot Now!

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

Email: marketing@vereigenmedia.com

Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d35d402-ac14-4b80-9a1f-2973145c66c2