US Rheumatologists View Cell Therapy as a Potential Game Changer, with Systemic Sclerosis Emerging as the Most Compelling Indication, According to Spherix Global Insights

EXTON, PA, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell therapy may represent a new frontier in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, with the majority of US rheumatologists reporting highly favorable impressions of emerging data, according to Spherix Global Insights’ latest Special Topix™: Cell Therapy in Rheumatology. Findings from a survey of 104 rheumatologists, coupled with in-depth interviews with leading specialists, underscore the possibility that chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy could fundamentally alter treatment paradigms, particularly for systemic sclerosis (SSc). Nearly half of rheumatologists anticipate cell therapy could be used in first-line treatment for SSc, far surpassing expectations for other autoimmune conditions.

While the majority of physicians describe CAR T-cell therapy as “revolutionary” or even “potentially curative,” they consistently balance this enthusiasm with caution. Concerns about infection risk, cytokine release syndrome (CRS), and immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), as well as questions around affordability, access, and durability of remission, temper projected widespread adoption. Importantly, very few rheumatologists believe the risks outweigh the potential benefits, highlighting the conditional but positive outlook for this emerging therapy.

Physician perspectives reveal clear differentiation in where cell therapy may fit in future treatment algorithms. For SSc, many see a role as early as first line, reflecting the lack of effective options and the severe, progressive nature of the disease. In contrast, for lupus nephritis, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies, and other autoimmune conditions, CAR T is expected to remain largely a later-line option, reserved for refractory patients after failure of multiple biologics and immunosuppressants. Patient willingness is anticipated to follow a similar trajectory, with those experiencing life- or organ-threatening disease most open to considering the intensive and specialized nature of cell therapy.

A featured KOL cautioned against overestimating the near-term impact, noting: “The skeptic always wins – follow-up is too short to call CAR-T curative. But all are correct to be optimistic that immune reset is possible.” The same expert emphasized that CAR T should be seen as additive to the therapeutic armamentarium, not as a replacement: “CAR-T is a phase – we still need precision therapies. Biologics and small molecules will remain essential parts of the treatment algorithm for a long time.”

Rheumatologists further stressed the importance of compelling long-term safety and remission data, as well as practical delivery models. Most view academic medical centers as the most feasible setting for implementation and favor collaborative management between rheumatology and hematology. Manufacturers pursuing cell therapy development will need to address these challenges, providing reassurance on risks, demonstrating durability of response, and ensuring equitable patient access.

Ultimately, cell therapy represents both a potential disruptor and a complement to existing advanced systemic options. The balance of hope and pragmatism evident among US rheumatologists suggests that while the road ahead is complex, the opportunity to redefine care for patients with severe autoimmune disease is closer than ever before.

