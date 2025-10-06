Arnie Bellini Named Tampa Bay Wave’s 2025 Tampa Bay Tech Legend, Cementing His Legacy as a Force in AI, Cybersecurity and Innovation

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave, one of the nation’s premier accelerators for high-growth tech startups, proudly announces Arnie Bellini, visionary technology leader, philanthropist and innovation trailblazer, as the 2025 Tampa Tech Legend honoree. Bellini will be recognized at Tampa Bay Wave’s annual Hall of Fame Celebration on December 18th at the Florida Aquarium in Downtown Tampa.

“We are absolutely thrilled to honor Arnie Bellini as the 2025 Tampa Tech Legend,” said Linda Olson, CEO and Founder of Tampa Bay Wave. “Arnie isn’t just a successful entrepreneur; he’s a visionary force whose philanthropy and bold leadership are redefining what’s possible for Tampa Bay’s tech community. His impact is long-lasting and will continue to shape this region’s tech ecosystem for years to come. From attracting world-class talent and forging critical federal partnerships to fueling record-breaking investment, Arnie is propelling our region onto the national stage as a powerhouse of innovation and excellence.”

Santo Cannone, Board Chair of Tampa Bay Wave, emphasized the importance of Bellini’s influence: “Arnie’s vision and generosity are transforming Tampa Bay into an epicenter of innovation. His leadership is inspiring the next generation of tech talent and empowering our community to reach new heights in cybersecurity, AI and beyond.”

The Tampa Tech Legend Award celebrates leaders whose contributions elevate Tampa Bay as a hub for innovation and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and technologists. Last year’s inaugural honoree was Tony DiBenedetto, Founder of Tribridge and Think Big for Kids, and current CEO of Appspace, setting the stage for recognizing leaders who embody bold innovation and community impact.

“To be honored as the 2025 Tampa Tech Legend is humbling, but the real work is ahead. Just as we defend our physical borders, we must now defend our digital borders,” said Bellini. “Cybersecurity is America’s frontline, and AI is the new economy. We are so fortunate to have world-class tech innovators here in Tampa Bay, alongside our universities, government and military partners. By aligning these four pillars, we can secure our nation’s digital future, protect democracy and create the jobs of tomorrow.”

Bellini has become one of Tampa Bay’s most influential champions for cybersecurity, AI and workforce development. In March 2025, he and his wife, Lauren, made history with a $40 million gift to the University of South Florida to establish the Bellini College of Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity and Computing. Beyond USF, Bellini has supported cybersecurity education initiatives at institutions such as Saint Leo University and has been a leading advocate for positioning Tampa Bay as a national hub for digital defense and tech innovation. Notably, Bellini was one of the first sponsors of Tampa Bay Wave’s CyberTech|X Accelerator, demonstrating his early and sustained commitment to strengthening the region’s cybersecurity ecosystem.

Bellini is also the visionary behind the CyberBay Summit, which will take place in Downtown Tampa, October 13–15, 2025. Per the summit’s website, CyberBay 2025 is the inaugural event launching this bold initiative, inviting the technology, academic, government and military sectors to unite and flourish in a shared mission to drive Tampa Bay’s evolution as the nation’s leader in the convergence of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and national security. Tampa Bay Wave is a gold-level sponsor of the CyberBay Summit, and will be participating as speakers during the event.

About the Hall of Fame Celebration

The Hall of Fame Celebration, scheduled for Thursday, December 18, 2025, at the Florida Aquarium, is Tampa Bay Wave’s annual celebration and fundraiser event, bringing together tech leaders, innovators and community supporters to celebrate the region’s thriving startup ecosystem and to honor those startups who are reaching major success milestones. Proceeds from the event directly support Tampa Bay Wave’s mission to Accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses.

Sponsorship opportunities and tickets for the Hall of Fame Celebration are now available. For more information, visit tampabaywave.org/hall-of-fame.

###

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:

Tampa Bay Wave, Florida’s #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to Accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we’ve nurtured more than 600 startups, building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are “built for founders, fueled by community”. Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, EY, Florida High Tech Corridor, Insight Assurance, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Career Partners, TECO, Thoropass and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at tampabaywave.org.

