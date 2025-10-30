Tampa Bay Wave Becomes a National Hub for Ocean Enterprise Innovation

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and as part of The Continuum, a collaborative network of leading accelerator organizations, the BlueTech|X Accelerator is a first-of-its-kind program focused on the Ocean Enterprise, an emerging sector advancing sustainable ocean and coastal solutions, and one with vital interest to our region.

Running from October 20 to December 5, 2025, the BlueTech|X Accelerator supports groundbreaking technologies that aim to improve ocean health, enhance resource management, and strengthen coastal community resilience. By connecting emerging startups with industry leaders, researchers, and government agencies, the program fosters collaboration across the marine value chain while driving economic opportunity.

The founders' backgrounds in this group are elite. Their academic backgrounds include some of the top-ranked universities in the world, including Cornell, Johns Hopkins, Embry-Riddle, IIT, Stanford, Columbia, Purdue, Michigan State, the University of Miami, the University of South Florida here in Tampa, and more. In addition, the founders have worked for some of the largest businesses and organizations in the world, including the US Navy, Marine Corps, Google, pwc, Deloitte, California Academy of Sciences, Scripps Research Institute, Ford, M&T Bank, ASI Energy, SXSW, Crowley, and more. These founders include serial entrepreneurs, professors, engineers, rocket scientists, and soldiers.

In collaboration with the University of South Florida (USF) and the St. Pete Innovation District, the BlueTech|X Accelerator is part of a growing ecosystem committed to positioning the Tampa Bay region as a leader in maritime innovation, sustainability, and climate technology. With a world-class port, strong maritime infrastructure, and a community that has demonstrated exceptional resilience in the wake of last year’s hurricanes, Tampa Bay is uniquely positioned to lead in advancing ocean sustainability and coastal resilience.

“Through the BlueTech|X Accelerator, we’re fueling innovation that drives job creation and attracts new capital into the Ocean Enterprise,” said Linda Olson, CEO and Founder of Tampa Bay Wave. “Our partnership with NOAA and other industry leaders ensures that these startups have the resources and visibility to grow solutions that power sustainable economic development.”

The 2025 cohort officially kicked off on October 20, bringing together six high-impact startups from across North America, including four based in Tampa Bay.

2025 BlueTech|X Accelerator Accepted Companies:

EMPEQ – Ithaca, NY

Eskuad – Tampa, FL

Seagate Space Corporation – Tampa, FL

Sensfix – Tampa, FL

SkyTL – Tampa, FL

Tempest Droneworx – Houston, TX

“The BlueTech|X Accelerator positions Tampa Bay at the forefront of ocean innovation, bringing together some of the most promising and high-caliber startups making an impact in the Blue Economy,” said Dr. Richard Munassi MD MBA, Tampa Bay Wave Accelerator and CORE Program Managing Director. “Our inaugural BlueTech|X Accelerator program is launching with a tremendous first year cohort of strong founders whose solutions will make an impact now and well into the future.”

“The Wave team is tremendously proud and humbled to have these founders and their companies joining our portfolio, and look forward to helping be the fuel for their rocket ships, now and over the years to come,” continued Munassi.

ABOUT THE CONTINUUM

The Continuum is a collaborative initiative launched in December 2024 that brings together leading accelerator organizations and NOAA under a multi-million-dollar federal grant to advance BlueTech commercialization. As a key partner, Tampa Bay Wave joins seven industry leaders—Braid Theory, Ocean Exchange, St. Pete Innovation District, Seaworthy Collective, the University of South Florida, and the World Ocean Council—to accelerate BlueTech startups and strengthen Florida’s position as a national hub in the Blue Economy. To learn more about the BlueTech|X Accelerator, visit tampabaywave.org/bluetech .

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE

Tampa Bay Wave, Florida’s #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we’ve nurtured more than 600 startups, building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are “built for founders, fueled by community”. Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, EY, Florida High Tech Corridor, Insight Assurance, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Career Partners, TECO, Thoropass and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at tampabaywave.org

