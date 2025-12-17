Tampa Bay Wave Portfolio Companies Surpass $500 Million Raised in a Single Record-Breaking Year

Tampa, Fla., Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tampa Bay Wave , Florida’s #1 technology accelerator, announced today that its portfolio of technology startups has collectively raised more than $500 million in 2025 alone, marking the largest single-year fundraising total in the organization’s history. This milestone represents nearly one-third of the $1.6 billion raised by Tampa Bay Wave portfolio companies since the accelerator’s founding and coincides with a second major achievement: for the first time, Tampa Bay Wave-supported startups created more than 1,000 jobs in a single year.

These record-breaking accomplishments underscore Tampa Bay Wave’s significant impact on the region’s innovation economy and its role in helping high-growth startups scale, attract capital, and create meaningful employment opportunities.

“Reaching half a billion dollars raised in one year and surpassing 1,000 jobs created is a powerful testament to the strength of our founders and the momentum of our ecosystem,” said Linda Olson, Founder and CEO of Tampa Bay Wave. “These milestones reflect years of intentional work to support scalable startups and position Tampa Bay as a nationally recognized hub for innovation.”

Since its founding, Tampa Bay Wave has supported more than 630 startups, helping founders refine their business models, connect with investors, and accelerate growth. To date, Tampa Bay Wave portfolio companies have raised a combined $1.6 billion in funding and capital, and have created over 7,000 new jobs, strengthening Florida’s innovation economy and reinforcing Tampa Bay’s position as a nationally recognized hub for technology and entrepreneurship.

For more information about Tampa Bay Wave, visit tampabaywave.org .

ABOUT TAMPA BAY WAVE:

Tampa Bay Wave, Florida’s #1 Accelerator, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to accelerate Florida’s Innovation Ecosystem by helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses. Since 2013, we’ve nurtured more than 600 startups, building a dynamic innovation ecosystem of startups, mentors, and investors. Our efforts have been a catalyst for economic prosperity, impacting local, national and global communities. Bolstered by a robust network of community partners, and sustained through sponsorships, grants and passionate community backing, we are “built for founders, fueled by community”. Tampa Bay Wave also receives financial support from our economic development partners: the U.S. Economic Development Administration, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), Hillsborough County, and the City of Tampa, as well as from academia, corporations and foundations, including: A-LIGN, Appspace, Bank of America, Celestar, Delta Air Lines/Virgin Atlantic Airlines, EY, Florida High Tech Corridor, Insight Assurance, Foley & Lardner, Kuducom, Nielsen Foundation, NextPath Career Partners, TECO, and the University of South Florida, among others. Learn more at tampabaywave.org .

