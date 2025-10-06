Vehicle Management Systems (Formerly EVAI) Rebrands To Redefine The Fleet Management Industry With An AI-First Approach

JACKSON, Wyo., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), an AI-first fleet management enablement company, formerly known as EVAI, today announced its official rebrand alongside the addition of proven industry leaders David Prusinski and Muffi Ghadiali.

The VMS rebrand reflects a broader vision for the company, evolving from its initial electrification-focused beginnings into today’s highly disruptive AI-first platform with far-reach applicability across all types of powertrains and established industries. Legacy platforms frustrate users as they were built over many decades with antiquated data architectures and a people focused approach, resulting in cumbersome, slow, and expensive operations. The VMS rebrand is a natural evolution of the company’s vision and platform. What began as an Agentic AI solution for EVs quickly proved to address the same operational challenges across mixed fleets, regardless of powertrain. The VMS platform takes an AI-first approach - improving vehicle uptime with a solution that is nimble, flexible, and easy to adopt.

The impact of advanced AI is set to completely transform the face and cost structure of fleet management. VMS is built from the ground up to lead this change, providing a forward-looking platform with a sophisticated approach that prioritizes simplicity, speed, and extensive impact.

David Prusinski has been appointed Co-CEO of Vehicle Management Systems, joining Founder Ian Gardner in leading the company forward. Prusinski is a proven technology executive with more than two decades of experience scaling revenue teams in automotive technology with deep domain expertise in fleet management services. He most recently served as Chief Revenue Officer of Ford Integrated Services, where he was responsible for driving commercial and retail solutions for millions of Ford vehicles across North America and Europe. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles in commercial fleet management services, sales, partnerships, marketing, and business development, helping to drive transformational growth and build global partner ecosystems.

Over his last 15 years in the fleet and automotive industry, Prusinski has seen firsthand how legacy platforms with siloed data architectures were holding the industry back - and how AI had the potential to completely change the necessary resource structure and unlock new efficiencies in markets that were previously unreachable. This perspective inspired him to join VMS to help build a simpler, more disruptive approach.

“At VMS, we’re building with an AI-first mindset, starting with a proven, focused team that can move fast and rethink what vehicle and fleet management looks like. We believe this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to disrupt entrenched incumbents and deliver real impact for partners and customers,” said Prusinski. “Our fleet management partners aren’t looking for legacy systems that deliver the same results. Today fleets want actions, not analytics.”

In addition, Muffi Ghadiali joins VMS as Strategic Advisor, bringing over 20 years of leadership at the intersection of technology, energy, and transportation. A clean transportation pioneer, Ghadiali most recently served as Head of Ford Pro Charging, where he played a key role in launching Ford’s commercial EV infrastructure and energy services. He previously co-founded and led Electriphi, a charging and energy management platform acquired by Ford Pro in 2021. At VMS, Ghadiali will help shape product innovation and go-to-market strategy, as the company prepares to launch its new platform.

For more information, please visit www.vms.ai.

About Vehicle Management Systems

Vehicle Management Systems (VMS), formerly EVAI, is an AI-first company focused on redefining vehicle and service management for the next generation of fleets. For more information, visit www.vms.ai.

Editor’s note: Click here for a downloadable VMS logo.