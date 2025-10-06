Preferred Hotels & Resorts Unveils New Dedicated Meeting Planner Website

SUMMARY: Preferred Hotels & Resorts has relaunched its Meeting Planner website to provide a modern, integrated digital platform that enhances the experience for planners seeking luxury venues for meetings and events. The updated site features improved search functionality, detailed content, and streamlined tools designed to support event planning and booking processes efficiently.

NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest independent hotel brand, is pleased to announce the relaunch of its Meeting Planner website, designed to deliver a best-in-class digital experience for planners seeking luxury venues for meetings and events.

Now fully accessible through the Preferred Hotels & Resorts website, the refreshed website streamlines the venue discovery process by integrating general hotel information with meetings-specific content. Planners and sellers can quickly identify ideal venues and access key details at a glance – such as meeting room size, number of event rooms, total guestrooms, airport proximity, ideal and maximum group size, sales taxes and ancillary fees, plus more – empowering them to submit RFPs with confidence. A dedicated search experience allows users to filter by location and essential meeting criteria, while search results surface the most relevant data tailored to planner needs. Future updates in 2026 will introduce expanded search functionality, with anticipated filters for group rates, buyout availability, natural light, and room configurations, along with a cloud-based resource library offering instant access to menus, floorplans, virtual tours, and space diagrams.

“Guided by insights from our MICE Advisory Board, a dedicated group of internal stakeholders and industry experts who meet quarterly to share feedback and shape priorities, this relaunch marks a major step forward in how we support planners and sellers,” said Amy Butterfield, Senior Vice President, Global Sales – Group, for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “The updates reflect our deep commitment to the meetings and events space and ensure we continue evolving in step with the needs of our planner community.”

The refreshed Meeting Planner website also integrates the I Prefer Planner Program, which transforms booked meetings and events at 600+ independent hotels across 80+ countries into meaningful rewards and memorable escapes. Planners earn 5 points for every US$1 in actualized room revenue when booking through the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Global Sales Team, with the potential to earn up to 500,000 points per program.

To celebrate the launch, Preferred Hotels & Resorts will debut the new site at IMEX America (October 7–9). Planners are invited to visit the Preferred booth (E1241) for a live demo and a chance to win 100,000 I Prefer Points (for up to five winners each day), which can be redeemed for Free Nights, Cash + Points stays, or Reward Certificates. Certificates can be applied toward room rates and, at select participating hotels, may also be accepted for dining and spa services. Points may further be applied directly toward folio charges, a flexible redemption feature not widely available in other programs, and if individual rewards aren’t an option, planners may direct points to a Corporate Custodial Account for centralized tracking and team-wide use.

For more information and to explore the newly refreshed website, visit meetings.preferredhotels.com.

About Preferred Hotels & Resorts

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world’s largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries. Through its curated global collections, Preferred Hotels & Resorts connects discerning travelers to the singular luxury hospitality experience that meets their life and style preferences for each occasion. Every property within the portfolio maintains the high-quality standards and unparalleled service levels required by the Preferred Hotels & Resorts Integrated Quality Assurance Program. The I Prefer™ Hotel Rewards program, Preferred Residences℠, Preferred Pride℠, and Preferred Golf™ offer valuable benefits for travelers seeking a unique experience. For more information, visit PreferredHotels.com.