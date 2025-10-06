Beacon Hill Financial Expands into Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma City, OK — Beacon Hill Financial, the finance and accounting specialty division of Beacon Hill, has announced its expansion into Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The new office marks another key milestone in the firm’s nationwide growth and its mission to deliver high-quality financial staffing and consulting solutions to businesses across the country.

The Oklahoma City office is led by Scott Collier, an industry veteran with more than 15 years of staffing experience in the local market. Collier has built and managed multiple high-performing teams specializing in accounting, finance and professional services. Joining him is Dave Ngo, a seasoned staffing professional with over 11 years of local experience.

“The thing about staffing that I love most is creating relationships that go beyond an individual transaction,” said Collier. “My goal is to build something in Oklahoma City that upholds the high standards of Beacon Hill while staying true to the values and leadership style I’ve developed over the past 15 years.”

Pete Van Scoy, Regional Director of Beacon Hill Financial, shared his excitement for the firm’s entrance into the Oklahoma City market.

“Scott brings tremendous experience and a relationship-first mindset that aligns perfectly with our culture,” Van Scoy said. “With his leadership and deep understanding of the OKC business community, we’re positioned for strong growth and long-term success.”

Beacon Hill Financial plans to serve small and midsized businesses across the region, offering workforce solutions that address both immediate hiring needs and long-term consulting goals.

“We’re here to offer stability and trusted relationships in a market where that consistency matters most,” Collier added.

For more information about Beacon Hill Financial’s expansion into Oklahoma City, visit https://bhsg.com/news/beacon-hill-financial-expands-to-oklahoma-city