ReVisionz Announces New Webinar Series to Showcase Production-Ready Industrial AI Toolset

Calgary, Alberta , Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With organizations under pressure to deliver more value from AI initiatives, ReVisionz announced today a new webinar series, Accelerating Asset Decisions with AI: The Power of Contextualized Industrial Data. The three-part series will showcase production-ready industrial AI tools that solve operational challenges and offer practical direction for teams seeking measurable results.



The series tackles an issue many organizations know well. AI dominates boardroom conversations and consumes capex budgets, but pilots frequently stall before outcomes are realized. Too many projects never scale, while strategies that look promising in theory fail when applied to daily work.

To close the gap, ReVisionz has built this new webinar series for professionals who want to move past potential and start delivering impact in the field. Participants will see how industrial AI is already being operationalized and will gain practical guidance to replicate those results inside their own organizations. Each session will feature a demonstration of tools that reveal how AI strengthens decision-making in areas ranging from maintenance and reliability to capital projects and daily operations.

"There is so much talk these days about how projects are not seeing the value that they expected from AI. I’m excited to show people what they can accomplish with proper know-how,” said Jason Drews, a Partner with ReVisionz and co-presenter for the webinars. “As an example, we took a work planning process that would take days to pull documents together and brought it down to 15 to 20 minutes. Then we said that's not fast enough and made an AI button that does it all in seconds. This is game-changing technology, and it’s production-ready.”

Webinar Schedule & Registration

October 21: Driving Operational Efficiency Through Better Information

November 13: Contextual AI in Action: Revealing Hidden Patterns in Asset History

December 9: Engineering Data, Operational Context: How AI Bridges System Information Gaps

Attendance is limited to ensure relevance and quality of each session. Registrations will be reviewed before approval, creating a curated environment for professionals who are actively pursuing digital transformation and AI adoption.

Attendees will leave with practical lessons they can apply immediately. What makes this series distinct is its focus on proven outcomes, with working tools and actual projects that demonstrate how AI moves from concept to practice.

Each webinar will be led by seasoned professionals who have spent decades guiding digital programs in some of the world’s most complex industrial environments. Drawing on hands-on experience modernizing systems, unifying data and delivering measurable results, they bring a perspective rooted in practice rather than theory.

ReVisionz has designed this webinar series for people on the front lines of change. Professionals who are working to improve maintenance and reliability, guide capital projects or lead digital initiatives will find value here.

The industrial sector has moved past asking whether AI has potential. The question now is how to apply it in ways that matter. This series provides the answer by showing where industrial AI is already working and how organizations can capture the same results in their organizations.

More information and registration: https://revisionz.com/ai-webinar-series/

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discreet manufacturing.

