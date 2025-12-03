ReVisionz Launches Main Information Contractor+ to Deliver Lifecycle-Ready Asset Data for Owner-Operators

Calgary, Alberta , Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReVisionz announced today the launch of its newest offering, a service designed to bridge the longstanding gap between project delivery and operational readiness for owner-operators across capital-intensive industries: Main Information Contractor+ (MIC+).

As organizations complete capital projects and transition to operations, they confront critical shortcomings: incomplete data handovers, unstructured documentation, inconsistent standards, and information that is difficult to integrate into maintenance, compliance, and operational workflows.

MIC+ addresses these challenges by sustaining information integrity well beyond handover, transforming project-delivered data into usable, structured information that supports analytics, compliance, predictive maintenance, and ongoing asset management.



MIC+ offers a suite of services tailored to ensure that asset data remains a strategic enabler rather than a liability:

Repair and enrich information so it becomes reliable for AI-driven analytics and KPI tracking.

Oversee the transition of asset information from capital projects to operations, acting as a bridge between EPC contractors and owner-operators while enforcing handover requirements and data standards.

Detect and correct data gaps and inconsistencies through AI and natural language processing, standardizing unstructured content for structured use.

Align data across systems and roles — preparing load files for enterprise systems, maintaining data across asset management platforms, and enabling context-aware access for different user roles.

Extend client capacity with specialized services such as document control and maintenance planning when required, allowing internal teams to focus on core operations.

“Most providers stop at handover, but the real challenge begins once a facility moves into operations,” said Kirk Gibson, President of ReVisionz. “With Main Information Contractor+, we stay with clients beyond delivery. Our AI-powered processes repair data, align systems and ensure information fuels performance. The result is an organization that operates with confidence and consistently turns data into lasting business value.”

MIC+ is especially suited to process-intensive heavy industries where asset integrity, regulatory compliance, safety and operational efficiency depend on accurate, accessible, and well-structured information.

By ensuring data is ready for use long after project close-out, MIC+ helps organizations shift information from a post-project liability into a long-term asset that supports safety, performance and sustainability.

About ReVisionz

Experts Guiding Your Digital Journey: Pioneers in digital transformation programs since 2001, ReVisionz is the premier consulting and technology implementation partner for owner-operators who want to enable an intelligent digital view of physical assets for decision-makers to unlock value and reduce process and regulatory risk.

As the leader in this specialized field, asset owners in process and manufacturing industries trust ReVisionz to guide their digital transformation journey. With insights based on decades of experience developing and implementing digital twin solutions and AIM programs, ReVisionz offers a holistic approach that helps clients reduce their assets’ total cost of ownership by establishing a digitalization roadmap based on business capabilities to meet strategic initiatives.

ReVisionz operates a hybrid workplace with corporate offices in Houston and Calgary. The company works with clients in several process and manufacturing industries, including energy, chemicals, mining, food & beverage and discrete manufacturing.

Media Contact

Adam Singfield

Marketing Communications Manager

1-855-444-8184

adam.singfield@revisionz.com

