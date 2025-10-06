Engineered Wood Adhesives Emerge as a Cornerstone of Modern Construction

Boston, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “Global Engineered Wood Adhesives Market” is expected to grow from $5.3 billion in 2025 to $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a detailed analysis of the global engineered wood adhesives market. It segments the market by resin type (such as UF, melamine, PRF, PU), product category (particleboard, plywood, MDF, OSB), technology (water-based, solvent-based), and application (structural and non-structural). The study also explores market trends in five regions Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with further analysis by country. This structure helps identify growth drivers, market dynamics, and technological preferences across different regions and applications.

This report is especially relevant now due to two major industry shifts. First, the rising global demand for engineered wood products like MDF, CLT, plywood, LVL, and glulam is transforming timber construction, offering a cost-effective and high-performance alternative to concrete while promoting sustainability by reducing material waste. Second, the increasing cost of petrochemical-based synthetic resins and the push toward a circular, bio-based economy are driving innovation in wood adhesives. There is growing interest in formaldehyde-free, renewable adhesives due to health concerns and environmental priorities, making this market analysis timely and valuable for stakeholders in the construction and materials science arenas.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Engineered Wood as a Sustainable Option: Engineered wood is eco-friendly and stronger than solid wood. It uses recycled materials and supports green building practices, increasing demand for adhesives used in its production.

Shift to Formaldehyde-Free and Bio-Based Adhesives: Due to health and environmental concerns, there is a growing preference for adhesives made from natural sources that are safer and emit fewer harmful chemicals.

Growth in Prefabricated and Modular Construction: Modern construction methods, such as modular and prefab buildings, require strong, reliable adhesives for quick and efficient assembly.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $5.2 billion Market size forecast $6.5 billion Growth rate CAGR of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Resin, Product, Technology, Application, and Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, Russia, Germany, France, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, and Brazil Market drivers Use of engineered wood as a sustainable, high-performance alternative.

Demand for formaldehyde-free and bio-based adhesives.

Demand for prefabricated and modular construction.

Interesting facts:

Engineered wood adhesive manufacturers have started to focus on revolutionizing their manufacturing ecosystem by adopting AI-driven autonomous manufacturing solutions. The companies are leveraging the prospects of machine learning and AI, in order to augment their sustainability, production efficiency, cost, and product quality.

Digitalization is expected to play a vital role in the upcoming years as it enables novel products and services that will make the construction process more efficient and transparent. This will also induce adhesive development to develop innovative solutions that cater to challenging needs.

Several bio-based materials are being explored as efficient substitutes for conventional formaldehyde-based adhesives. In addition, expanding interest in circularity has led to an increasing use of industrial co-products and by-products in order to discover viable solutions.

Emerging startups:

Bio Bond Adhesives Inc.: BioBond is a U.S.-based biomaterials technology startup developing and marketing plant-based adhesives and coating solutions for the furniture, packaging, textiles, construction, shoes, automotive, marine, and aerospace industries. The company offers a bio-based, two-component, water-based, VOC-free PU coating that combines ease of use with high bonding performance on concrete, ceramic, wood, and metal substrates.

Materialize. X: This UK-based startup has created a patented non-toxic adhesive to serve as an alternative to urea-formaldehyde. It plans to license chemical companies and engineered wood manufacturers to produce the adhesive on-site.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected market size and growth rate?

The engineered wood adhesives market is projected to reach $6.5 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 4.1%.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

Growing popularity of engineered wood as a sustainable & high-performance alternative

Surge in demand for formaldehyde free and bio-based adhesives

Increasing demand for prefabricated and modular construction

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by resin, product, technology, application, and region.

Which resin will be dominant through 2030?

The urea formaldehyde segment will continue to dominate the market by the end of 2030.

Which region has the largest market share?

Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share. China remains a key contributor to fueling demand in the region’s market. Regional growth is further supplemented by increasing production capacity of engineered wood and exports.

Market leaders include:

3M

AKZO NOBEL N.V.

ARKEMA

CHEMIQUE ADHESIVES & SEALANTS LTD.

DOW

FRANKLIN INTERNATIONAL

H.B. FULLER CO.

HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA

HEXION INC.

HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

JOWAT SE

SIKA AG

SPECIALTY ORGANICS INC.

TOA DOVECHEM INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.

TREMCO CPG INC.

