Think Inside the Bowl

MISSION, Kan., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Family Features) When life gets hectic, eating well can get pushed to the bottom of your to-do list. A go-to meal option due to their simplicity, versatility and nutritional benefits, rice bowls provide a convenient and satisfying solution for parents, students and busy professionals juggling multiple responsibilities.





During busy season, they can be prepared quickly and are easy to customize to suit different taste preferences and dietary needs. Typically offering a balanced mix of carbohydrates, protein and vegetables, they ensure you and your loved ones get a wholesome meal without spending hours in the kitchen.

For example, this Rice and Beans Burrito Bowl offers a burst of Southwestern flavor in just 10 minutes. Featuring the zesty and natural flavors of Minute’s Cilantro & Lime Jasmine Rice Cups, it’s a canvas for creativity complete with juicy pinto beans, crisp corn and a vibrant mix of salsa. Ready in 1 minute, the BPA-free microwaveable cups are perfectly portioned and can be enjoyed as a meal right out of the container when crunched for time.

To customize your culinary creation, simply adjust the heat to your liking with a sprinkle of ancho chili powder or add a touch of creaminess with a generous helping of guacamole, dollop of sour cream or sprinkle of shredded cheese. To further transform your meal into a festive feast, pair your bowl with grilled chicken, tofu or a fresh green salad.

Or for a Korean twist, consider this Quick Bibimbap. Derived from the Korean terms “bibim,” which refers to mixing multiple ingredients, and “bap,” meaning rice, it starts with jasmine rice and is topped with kimchi, carrots, sauteed spinach, bean sprouts and a fried egg.

The dish, which is prepped and ready in 20 minutes, can be further customized with sauteed mushrooms, tofu, seared beef, pickled cucumbers and more, but sweet, buttery Minute Instant Jasmine Rice provides the fragrant, fluffy base. Ready in 5 minutes and known for its distinctive aromatic scent, it’s precooked then dried with nothing added but convenience so you can get a tasty meal made quickly.

Visit MinuteRice . com to find more meal ideas to conquer busy season.





Rice and Beans Burrito Bo w l

Prep time: 8 minutes

Cook time: 2 minutes

Servings: 1

1 Minute Cilantro & Lime Ja s mine Rice Cup 1/4 cup canned pinto beans, drained and rinsed 1/4 cup fresh or canned corn 1/4 cup prepared salsa 1/2 teaspoon ancho chili powder (optional) 1 cup shredded lettuce 1 tablespoon sour cream 1/2 avocado, sliced (optional) 1/2 tablespoon cilantro, chopped (optional) tortilla chips

Heat rice according to package directions.

In medium, microwave-safe bowl, combine beans, corn, salsa and chili powder, if desired.

Microwave on high 1 minute.

Mix in rice. Place lettuce in bowl and top with rice and beans mixture. Garnish with sour cream, avocado and chopped cilantro, if desired.

Serve with tortilla chips.





Quick Bibim b ap

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Servings: 4

2 cups Minute Instant Jasmin e Rice 1/4 cup canola oil, divided 8 cups baby spinach 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger 1/4 teaspoon salt 1/4 teaspoon black pepper 4 teaspoons soy sauce 4 teaspoons rice wine vinegar 1 cup bean sprouts 1 cup matchstick carrots 1 cup prepared kimchi, chopped 4 eggs, fried 4 teaspoons Sriracha 4 teaspoons sesame seeds, toasted

Prepare rice according to package directions.



In large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons oil. Saute spinach, garlic, ginger, salt and pepper 3-5 minutes, or until spinach is wilted. Transfer to bowl and keep warm.



Wipe out skillet. Heat remaining oil over medium-high heat. Stir-fry rice 3-5 minutes, or until slightly crisp. Stir in soy sauce and vinegar.



Divide rice among four bowls. Top each serving with bean sprouts, carrots, kimchi and one fried egg. Drizzle with Sriracha and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

A leading source for high-quality food, lifestyle and home and garden content, Family Features provides readers with topically and seasonally relevant tips, takeaways, information, recipes, videos, infographics and more. Find additional articles and information at Culinary.net and eLivingToday.com .

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc539529-eacf-48cb-95ab-75b3cd8ad521



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/acdf3d2c-f47f-449c-8154-5146a734722a