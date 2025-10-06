North Parkers Pitch in for Second Annual Service Day

Chicago, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHICAGO, October 6, 2025 -- About 200 North Park University (NPU) community members committed to the university’s annual Service Day on September 13, fanning out across 17 sites on Chicago’s North Side, as well as Chinatown and Lawndale, to help revitalize local playlots, paint a facility serving refugee families, and assemble mailings at a supportive housing program.

NPU students, faculty, and staff met on campus in the morning amid a torrential downpour. Despite the rain, however, volunteers eagerly headed to their designated volunteer sites, said Andrea Spicer, NPU’s coordinator for local service outreach.

This year’s participating organizations included World Relief, Concordia Place, the Friendship Center, and Jesus People EEC.



“This day provides a way to put into practice our value of living lives of service,” Spicer said. “Witnessing hundreds of people connect and work alongside our neighbors was a meaningful expression of North Park showing up in ways that impacted everyone involved.

Service Day was an all-day affair featuring breakfast in the morning and an after-party on campus with food and games.

NPU’s University Ministries designed the event to create and further a culture of service among North Parkers, expose students to organizations doing great work around the city, and strengthen alumni and student engagement with the university’s mission and values. It also serves as a tangible way for the NPU community to love its neighbors, Spicer said.

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.