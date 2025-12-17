North Park University Invites Dreamers to Apply for TheDream.US Scholarship

Chicago, December 17, 2025, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of an ongoing five-year partnership and commitment to access and equity, North Park University (NPU) is accepting applications for first-generation immigrant students seeking scholarships through TheDream.US.

The program provides scholarships to students who are Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients—also called Dreamers—as well as to non-DACA recipients. Incoming NPU students who qualify for the award are encouraged to apply by January 31, 2026.

"TheDream.US scholarship has made higher education possible for so many North Park students who once doubted it was within reach,” said Genesis Rivera, NPU admissions counselor. “Seeing their growth and success reminds us why this partnership matters and gives us so much hope for what’s ahead. We look forward to continuing to grow in our partnership and walking alongside more students as they pursue their goals at North Park.”

This partnership reflects North Park’s mission to welcome and support students of all backgrounds as they pursue lives of significance and service in Chicago and beyond.

Since its founding, TheDream.US has awarded more than 12,000 scholarships to immigrant youth representing over 120 countries and 45 states, resulting in 4,500 graduates to date. The organization partners with nearly 80 colleges in 20 states to provide scholarships, career support, and access to legal resources that help Dreamers overcome systemic barriers and achieve social mobility.

Through data, scholar and alumni stories, strategic partnerships, and targeted advocacy, TheDream.US advances equitable access to higher education and workforce pathways for immigrant youth. For more information, visit www.thedream.us.

North Park University is city-centered, intercultural, and emerging as the model for Christian higher education in 21st-century America. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

