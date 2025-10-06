AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $138 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of Overallotment Option

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Winston, today announced the closing of its upsized initial public offering of 13,800,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. The Company's units commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 3, 2025 under the symbol "AIIA U." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "AIIA" and "AIIA R," respectively. AIIA Sponsor Ltd., a Cayman Islands ordinary resident company, limited by shares, is a minority-owned subsidiary of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI). Jet.AI Inc. is a publicly listed, pure-play artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center company operating aviation-specific AI software located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maxim Group LLC acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Dykema Gossett PLLC served as legal counsel to the Company and Loeb & Loeb LLP served as legal counsel to Maxim Group LLC in the offering.

Of the proceeds received from the consummation of the initial public offering and a simultaneous private placement of units, $138,000,000 (or $10.00 per unit sold in the public offering) was placed in trust. An audited balance sheet of the Company as of October 6, 2025 reflecting receipt of the proceeds upon consummation of the initial public offering and the private placement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

A registration statement relating to the securities to be sold in the initial public offering was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022, at (212) 895-3500, or by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Michael Winston, its CEO and George Murnane, its CFO.

About Jet.AI Inc.



Founded in 2018 and based in Las Vegas, NV, Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI) currently operates in two segments, Software and Aviation, and is transitioning to a pure-play AI data center company. Leveraging a leadership team with deep expertise in data center development and AI-driven technologies, Jet.AI Inc. intends to build a scalable, high-performance infrastructure to support the increasing computational demands of artificial intelligence. Its suite of AI-powered tools stems from its origin as an aviation company, and leverages natural language processing technologies to enhance efficiency, optimize operations, and streamline the private jet booking experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Michael Winston

Chief Executive Officer

(702) 747-4000

mike@jet.ai