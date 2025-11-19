AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. to Ring the NYSE Opening Bell

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) (NYSE: AIIAU), a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Winston, announced today that it is celebrating its October 2025 initial public offering by ringing the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) Opening Bell. The NYSE Opening Bell will be broadcasted live on the NYSE website here: https://www.nyse.com/bell.

Company CEO Mike Winston commented: “We are honored to participate in the NYSE Opening Bell Ceremony today, a milestone that reflects the hard work of our team and the support of our shareholders. As a blank check company, we remain focused on identifying a high-quality business combination partner at the forefront of AI, machine learning, and involved in building and operating next-generation data center infrastructure. Today’s event highlights our continued momentum and commitment to executing on this strategy for our shareholders.”

The Company closed its upsized initial public offering of 13,800,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share of the Company and one right. Each right entitles the holder to receive one-fifth (1/5) of one Class A ordinary share upon consummation of the Company’s initial business combination. The Company's units commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") on October 3, 2025 under the symbol "AIIA U." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and rights are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols "AIIA" and "AIIA R," respectively. AIIA Sponsor Ltd., a Cayman Islands ordinary resident company, limited by shares, is a minority-owned subsidiary of Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ: JTAI). Jet.AI Inc. is a publicly listed, pure-play artificial intelligence (“AI”) data center company operating aviation-specific AI software located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.

AI Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company, also commonly referred to as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is led by Michael Winston, its CEO and George Murnane, its CFO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” including with respect to the Company’s search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the registration statement and related prospectus filed in connection with the offering with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Michael Winston

Chief Executive Officer

(702) 747-4000

mike@jet.ai