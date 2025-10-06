Billor Establishes New Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billor, a Technology Ecosystem combining Freight, and Technology for Truck Drivers, Freight Brokers, and Autonomous Trucks, today announced the opening of its new headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina.

This move represents a defining chapter in Billor’s journey, highlighting the company’s rapid expansion, bold vision, and ongoing commitment to reshaping how freight and technology work together to power the trucking industry.

North Carolina’s central position along the Eastern Seaboard makes it one of the most strategic freight and logistics hubs in the United States. Its proximity to major interstates, ports, and distribution centers provides exceptional access to key markets across the East Coast and Midwest. Raleigh, in particular, offers a unique mix of business vitality, cultural diversity, and world-class infrastructure that make it an ideal base for Billor’s next phase of growth.

The region’s innovation engine is powered by the Research Triangle, home to UNC–Chapel Hill, NC State University, and Duke University. This concentration of top-tier universities and talent creates a thriving ecosystem of research, technology, and entrepreneurship that aligns perfectly with Billor’s mission to build the future of freight through innovation and data-driven solutions.

“The opening of our headquarters in Raleigh is a symbol of how far Billor has come and where we’re headed next,” said Vincent Goetten, CEO of Billor. “Raleigh gives us the perfect foundation to scale our business, attract top talent, and accelerate our mission to deliver transformative solutions for drivers, brokers, and the entire ecosystem.”



The new headquarters will serve as the hub for Billor’s leadership, strategy, and innovation. It will bring together teams across business units, foster collaboration, align vision with execution, and strengthen partnerships that drive measurable impact across the logistics sector.

Billor’s ecosystem integrates logistics expertise, advanced technology, and embedded financial services into a unified platform that empowers both drivers and freight brokers. By providing brokers with access to cutting-edge technology, reliable freight from a fleet of more than 500 trucks, and financial services that enhance cash flow and stability, Billor enables them to grow their businesses with confidence and efficiency.

This milestone reflects Billor’s long-term vision to become a reference point in modern logistics by combining operational excellence with human-centered innovation. With Raleigh as its new home, Billor reaffirms its commitment to growth, technology, and creating opportunities for the communities and industries it serves.

About Billor

Billor, short for “Bill of Rights,” is reshaping the trillion-dollar trucking industry through an integrated ecosystem that combines fintech, freight, and technology. The company empowers truck drivers to become owners and achieve financial independence while supporting them with the tools, data, and operational infrastructure to succeed. Billor also partners with freight brokers to expand their operations through access to technology, reliable freight, and financial services.

For more information, visit billor.us or contact ir@billor.us

