From Data to Dialogue: Singapore PR Professionals Explore AI's Role in Next-Gen Communications at IPRS - Notified Panel Discussion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Institute of Public Relations of Singapore (IPRS) and Notified, the leading investor relations and public relations technology provider, will host a panel discussion on artificial intelligence's impact on the PR industry.





PR professionals face overwhelming data volumes while creating authentic, targeted messaging these days. This panel aims to tackle three key topics:

How AI transforms raw data into meaningful audience dialogue

The role of AI in crafting hyper-targeted press releases and personalized campaigns

Effective strategies for amplifying corporate messages in an AI-driven landscape



According to a recent ICCCO World PR Report, more than 70% of PR professionals is already using AI in their daily workflow. However, given that the landscape is constantly shifting with new AI models and features, there remains a significant gap between recognition and confident implementation.

Event Details

Date & Time : Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM

: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM Location : PSB Academy City Campus in Marina Square

: PSB Academy City Campus in Marina Square Registration link: https://iprs.glueup.com/event/from-data-to-dialogue-how-ai-is-transforming-pr-and-messaging-strategy-156835/



Expert Panel Speakers

The discussion features three distinguished industry leaders from the region:

Kelly Weber , Head of Communications, APAC at Aquila Clean Energy where she leads the company’s internal and external communications across the region.

, where she leads the company’s internal and external communications across the region. Rob van Alphen , Founder and Managing Director of Polaris , an AI consultancy aimed at helping both in-house and agency teams to successfully navigate the coming age of AI. As an ongoing contributor with IPRS, Rob also led the development of IPRS's AI Guidance in early 2023.

, , an AI consultancy aimed at helping both in-house and agency teams to successfully navigate the coming age of AI. As an ongoing contributor with IPRS, Rob also led the development of IPRS's AI Guidance in early 2023. Melissa Ang, Strategic Account Director at Notified who has been partnering with clients across APAC to elevate their investor and public relations strategies. With over 10 years of experience in APAC markets, Melissa brings a strategic, consultative approach to client engagement.



The panellist line up is meant to offer insight from a combination of in-house, vendor as well as veteran AI practitioner.

Technology Meets Communication

Notified's integrated platform combines press release distribution, media monitoring, social listening, and measurement capabilities. A study in Dec 2024 by them shows that redistributed content through their GlobeNewswire service generally achieves 33% overall increase in views, with top-performing post achieving a 90% boost.

As the industry evolves, the partnership between IPRS and Notified reflects the growing need for practical guidance on responsible AI adoption. Rob van Alphen's work developing Asia's first PR industry AI guidance with IPRS exemplifies this commitment to transparent and safe technology integration.

About IPRS

IPRS, established in 1970 as a non-profit organisation, is the only accrediting body for Public Relations (PR) practitioners in Singapore. The Institute promotes excellence in the industry through knowledge exchange platforms and training programmes that are aligned with the many changes and developments in the practice of PR and Communications today.

IPRS has a growing membership consisting of professionals from diverse backgrounds in public relations, journalism, advertising, marketing, education and management – a factor that has contributed to the Institute’s strength and dynamism.

There are ten Student Chapters with various tertiary institutions to create opportunities for communications students and IPRS members to share expertise and experiences.

The IPRS introduced the Biennial PRISM Awards (Public Relations In the Service of Mankind) in 1987 to recognise and reward excellence in PR and Communications in Singapore and regionally. The IPRS PRISM Summit was established in 2022 to further industry development and growth, and held biennially, alternating with the IPRS PRISM Awards. Together they present a community platform to lead and showcase the PR industry's best in Singapore and the region.

About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b180bad6-e866-4b00-941e-f561c4a35ec2