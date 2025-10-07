Resolutions of the shareholders' meeting of Invalda INVL held on 07/10/2025

The resolutions of the General Shareholders Meeting of the public joint stock company Invalda INVL held on 7 October 2025:

1. Selection of the audit company for the audit of annual financial statements and the determination of the terms of payment for the audit services.

1.1. To select (appoint) the audit company KPMG Baltics, UAB (company code 111494971, registered office: Lvivo street 101, Vilnius) (hereinafter - the Audit Company) to perform the audit of the separate and consolidated annual financial statements of AB Invalda INVL (hereinafter - the Company) for the years 2025 -- 2026.

1.2. To confirm that, if the Company expresses its wish to extend the audit contract by 31 May 2027 and the Audit Company does not object, the Audit Company shall be appointed to audit the Company's 2027 financial statements.

1.3. To set the Audit Company’s fee for the audit of the 2025 financial statements at EUR 60,000 plus VAT.

1.4. The audit fee for the 2026 financial statements and, if the audit contract is extended, for the 2027 financial statements will be recalculated annually, increasing by the annual inflation rate or the average salary change, depending on which factor is higher.

1.5. The Management Board of the Company has the right to increase the remuneration paid to the Audit Company's by no more than 15% of the annual remuneration approved by this decision if the scope of the audit work changes significantly.

1.6. To instruct the CEO of the Company, Darius Šulnis, to coordinate other terms of the audit services agreement with the Audit Company at his own discretion, and to conclude and sign the audit services agreement with the Audit Company.

The person for additional information:

Raimondas Rajeckas, CFO of Invalda INVL

raimondas@invaldainvl.com