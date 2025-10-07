Allegro showcases superior shock-absorbing capacity of injectable hydrogel for osteoarthritis at CellMech

Comparative testing against four market-leading hydrogels demonstrates Hydrocelin’s superior shock absorbing capacity

Significantly improves the shock-absorbing capacity of pathological equine synovial fluid in mechanical testing

Data were presented at CellMech in Louvain





Liege, Belgium – 7 October 2025 (08:30 CET) – Allegro NV, a biomedical company developing transformative nanotechnology-based treatments for degenerative joint disease, today announces new research showing superior shock-absorbing capacities of its Hydrocelin injectable hydrogel to treat osteoarthritis, compared to four market leading hydrogels. The company presented the results in a poster at the CellMech conference in Louvain, Belgium, last week. The results also showed that Hydrocelin significantly improved the shock-absorbing properties of pathological equine synovial fluid in mechanical testing.

“The data are a robust support for the revolutionary potential of Hydrocelin, a responsive hydrogel based on our nanotechnology platform, designed to restore the shock-absorbing capacities of the joints. This is an important step in characterizing the expected impact of Hydrocelin as we head into our Phase I/II feasibility study in patients next year,” said Lucas Decuypere, Chief Executive Officer at Allegro.

The data showed that Hydrocelin’s shock-absorbing capacity was far superior that of four commonly used hydrogels. A second test showed that pathological synovial fluid from horses materially improved its shock-absorbing profile when Hydrocelin was added. The company is planning to submit the data to a peer-reviewed journal for publication.

Around 650 million people worldwide suffer from osteoarthritis, a progressive condition that limits a patient’s ability to move and can lead to constant pain, often causing social isolation and psychological stress. Hydrocelin is designed to be the first non-invasive disease-modifying treatment for use in osteoarthritis, expected to be administered by annual injection into the joint. Currently available treatments are limited to hyaluronic acid, which has limited efficacy, cortisone, painkillers and surgical procedures.

Allegro’s hydrocelin contains cross-linked particles designed to act as tiny shock absorbers in the synovial fluid of joints. Restoring the shock-absorbing capacity of the synovial fluid is intended to provide pain relief and protect cartilage. In April, Allegro presented positive preclinical data demonstrating the satisfactory safety profile of hydrocelin at the World Congress on Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis and Musculoskeletal Diseases (WCO) in Rome. In addition to this pyrogenicity study, the company has also demonstrated a satisfactory safety profile in preclinical studies assessing irritation, delayed sensitization and systemic toxicity.

About Allegro NV

Allegro is a private biomedical company developing transformative treatments for degenerative joint diseases based on its proprietary nanotechnology platform, INTRICATE. The company’s lead product candidate, Hydrocelin (ALG-001), is a potential first-in-class, disease-modifying candidate for the treatment of osteoarthritis. Allegro is preparing Hydrocelin for clinical studies in humans later this year, and for a commercial launch in 2027.

For more information please visit www.allegro.bio.

