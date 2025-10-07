IGEL Collaborates with Omnissa to Enhance End-User Business Continuity Management

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in endpoint security and provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform for now & next, today announced that it has teamed up with Omnissa to enhance the IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR) solution. Omnissa Horizon Cloud, a next-generation hybrid desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) platform, will support IGEL OS to allow for rapid deployment of Windows desktop VMs in a customer’s cloud capacity of choice.

IGEL is enabling enterprises to overcome outages, disruptions, and cyber incidents by delivering a robust Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR) solution that restores workforce productivity in minutes.

Solution Overview

When an endpoint is compromised—whether due to a cyberattack, ransomware, or a local failure—organizations need to restore user access quickly, without relying on the original device or risking further exposure. The IGEL solution delivers exactly that through:

Clean Recovery: IT teams can quickly boot compromised devices into IGEL OS, isolating them from any infected or unavailable local systems.

IT teams can quickly boot compromised devices into IGEL OS, isolating them from any infected or unavailable local systems. Instant Access to Secure Desktops: Omnissa Horizon Cloud enables IT to provision new, isolated desktop environments in the cloud. These desktops are not tied to the compromised device and are delivered fresh for every user, ensuring incidents do not follow users into the recovery environment.

Omnissa Horizon Cloud enables IT to provision new, isolated desktop environments in the cloud. These desktops are not tied to the compromised device and are delivered fresh for every user, ensuring incidents do not follow users into the recovery environment. Any Device, Anywhere: Users securely access their new cloud desktop from any location, using the hardware they already have—eliminating the need for device shipments or time-consuming rebuilds.

Users securely access their new cloud desktop from any location, using the hardware they already have—eliminating the need for device shipments or time-consuming rebuilds. Simplified IT Operations: IGEL OS streamlines endpoint management and recovery, while Omnissa handles rapid desktop and application scaling. IT can focus on productivity, not manual incident response.

Enterprise Value

Minimize Downtime: Restore employee access in minutes after disruption.

Restore employee access in minutes after disruption. Limit Incident Impact: The recovery desktop is isolated and clean, ensuring threats or persistence do not carry over from the original device.

The recovery desktop is isolated and clean, ensuring threats or persistence do not carry over from the original device. Rapid Scalability: Cloud desktops can be provisioned instantly, maintaining continuity across localized or widespread events.

Cloud desktops can be provisioned instantly, maintaining continuity across localized or widespread events. Pay Only for What You Use: Omnissa Horizon Cloud enables rapid, on-demand deployment across hyperscalers with elastic licensing, allowing customers to only pay for extra capacity when BC&DR is triggered.

Omnissa Horizon Cloud enables rapid, on-demand deployment across hyperscalers with elastic licensing, allowing customers to only pay for extra capacity when BC&DR is triggered. Operational Efficiency: Centralized management reduces manual steps and IT overhead.



“Business recovery is about speed,” said Matthias Haas, CTO, at IGEL. “With IGEL OS, organizations can instantly transform the compromised endpoint into a secure endpoint and put it back into service right away. Combined with Omnissa Horizon Cloud, employees can be working again in minutes instead of days.”

“With IGEL, we’re redefining resilience in hybrid work,” said Arindam Nag, VP Product Management, at Omnissa. “Customers can seamlessly recover to Horizon Cloud and continue working without disruption.”

Experience the Solution

Downtime is no longer inevitable. With the IGEL Business Continuity & Disaster Recovery (BC&DR) solution, you can build business continuity into every endpoint—and prove it.

About IGEL

IGEL is a global leader in endpoint security and the provider of the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform — built for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally with U.S. offices and a 100+ partner IGEL Ready ecosystem in over 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

