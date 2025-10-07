



Atos further augments the AI tooling of its cybersecurity teams with ‘Virtual SOC Analyst’ powered by Qevlar AI

Paris, France – October 7, 2025 – Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation and Qevlar AI, a pioneering software company developing autonomous threat investigation agentic AI, today announced a global strategic partnership to further enhance the value of security operations for Atos’ customers, extending Atos’ use of AI into cyber alert investigation.

Qevlar’s agentic AI dedicated to cyber alert investigation will be embedded into Atos’ cybersecurity operations, further strengthening the range of AI-powered tools implemented by Atos as a Managed Security Services Provider. It will increase delivery efficiency by assigning routine and intermediate security analysis to autonomous agents, freeing valuable time for Atos’ cybersecurity experts to focus on proactive threat hunting and an increased alignment of detections to client business risks.

Atos brings to the collaboration its extensive, industry-proven operational experience in cyber protection for highly regulated and critical industries as well as public organizations. The partnership aligns Qevlar’s agentic investigation layer with Atos’ operational standards, ensuring fit-for-scale delivery across regulated environments. Qevlar AI complements Atos’ pioneering approach to integrating AI into SOC operations in accordance with Atos’ Responsible AI framework, in which cyber experts remain fully accountable, with AI as a technology lever and accelerator. This ensures that security operations are both efficient and trustworthy.

Atos’ Responsible AI Framework includes strict adherence to the EU AI Act, along with compliance with leading governance and risk management best practices, and a Human-in-the-Loop approach to ensure trust, transparency, and full accountability within Atos’ operations. In addition, Atos’ experts guarantee proper tuning of AI models and injection of expertise in curating the AI processed alerts and the orchestration logic. This framework entails maintaining deep expertise of Atos’ operations teams through continuous training and manual handling of the most complex alerts, as well as probing to avoid over-reliance on automation.

Farah Rigal, VP, Deputy Head of Cybersecurity Services, Atos, said: “The integration of Qevlar’s autonomous, adaptive agentic AI with Atos trusted cybersecurity delivers incremental operational excellence to protect customer business. Our focus is on taking the AI opportunity for higher predictability, actionability and efficiency while managing its inherent risks. This motivated the partnership with Qevlar AI which synergizes diverse AI approaches including LLM and Graph orchestration for the highest effective outcomes. This partnership is the accomplishment of a strong collaboration between Atos and Qevlar AI, exchanging expertise and shaping optimal technology and operational approaches for safe and effective adoption by customers.”

As a pioneer of AI integration into SOC operations since 2017 with its Prescriptive SOC model, where data analysts use DevOps to develop use cases tailored to customer business risks, Atos also introduced to its cybersecurity services delivery model:

AI for Detection to leverage machine learning models to move beyond static rules, enabling low-signal behavioral detection that enhances threat identification,

to leverage machine learning models to move beyond static rules, enabling low-signal behavioral detection that enhances threat identification, AI for Triage , implementing advanced alert scoring, incorporating both criticality and potential blast radius to prioritize responses effectively according to business impact,

, implementing advanced alert scoring, incorporating both criticality and potential blast radius to prioritize responses effectively according to business impact, AI-Powered Search Assistance that introduces a natural language interface to the SOC dashboard, enabling intuitive, efficient access to insights and investigations.





Ahmed Achhak, CEO, Qevlar AI said: “Partnering with Atos, a global leader in security services, brings Qevlar’s agentic platform to managed security customers across industries, including the most highly regulated sectors. It extends protection with transparent, auditable investigations that preserve trust and accountability in production. This collaboration is a new validation that Qevlar operates at scale and reinforces our mission to set a new standard of trust and performance in cybersecurity operations.”

As the European leader in managed security services (MSS) with more than 6,500 experts and 2,500 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group is committed to supporting organizations in navigating the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security—enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Cybersecurity products, designed and delivered under the Eviden brand, offer a unique range of sovereign cybersecurity solutions based on three complementary expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Manufactured in Europe and certified to the highest European standards, these technologies protect sensitive data, secure access to digital resources, and guarantee the integrity of identities, whether for users, systems, or connected objects.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offers an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration, and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 17 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos delivers a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Our teams operate with deep industry knowledge across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

Atos Group is a global leader in digital transformation with c. 70,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 10 billion, operating in 67 countries under two brands — Atos for services and Eviden for products. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, Atos Group is committed to a secure and decarbonized future and provides tailored AI-powered, end-to-end solutions for all industries. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Qevlar AI provides an agentic AI platform that automates and deepens security investigations, drastically reducing analysis and incident response times. The platform, fully autonomous, is adopted in production by Fortune 500 companies and helps security teams transition from a reactive posture to a proactive strategy.

