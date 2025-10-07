PicWe and Isfayram Launch the World’s First Hydropower-Backed RWA Digital Investment Opportunity

SHANGHAI, Oct. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PicWe, a next-generation omni-chain RWA and liquidity infrastructure, has announced a major partnership with the Isfayram Hydropower Project to bring renewable energy into the Web3 ecosystem. This collaboration launches the world’s first hydropower-backed Real-World Asset (RWA), as a digital asset and distributed through PicWe’s IRO (Initial Real-world Offering) platform.

Bringing Renewable Energy to the Digital Investment Market

The first asset in the series, Isfayram-1, is a fully operational 4.02 MW hydropower plant located in Kyrgyzstan’s Tianshan Mountains. The facility generates around 22.9 million kWh of clean electricity each year, producing over 1.15 million USD in annual revenue from power sales.

Through PicWe’s RWA infrastructure, global investors can now participate in this project by purchasing digital shares that yield approximately 20% APY.These shares create a direct connection between modern digital finance and real-world renewable energy production.

A New Standard for Sustainable Investment

The Isfayram Hydropower Project is a large-scale, multi-phase renewable energy initiative designed to power Kyrgyzstan’s transition to sustainable energy. With five hydropower stations planned along the Isfayram River, the project is set to deliver long-term value for both local communities and investors.

Built to international GB/T standards using imported turbine systems, the first two phases are either completed or under construction, while future phases are in active planning.

Key benefits of this RWA model include:

Stable returns tied directly to electricity generation



Transparent on-chain performance tracking



Bi-weekly unlocks and six-month staking cycles



Liquidity through decentralized secondary markets



Compliance under Kyrgyz renewable energy law



Expanding the RWA Frontier with IROs

Through PicWe’s IRO launchpad, digital assets like Isfayram-1 can reach global investors with full transparency and compliance. The Isfayram-1 asset is structured as an equity-style RWA with an estimated 10 million USD market cap at launch.

Post-launch, liquidity providers will support trading on decentralized platforms. Revenue from power generation is distributed through a revenue-sharing model, where 80% goes to market makers and 20% supports Isfayram’s operational development.

As future hydropower stations go live, additional tokens will be introduced, creating an expanding ecosystem of green energy-backed digital assets.

About the Isfayram Hydropower Project

Located in Kyrgyzstan’s Kadamjay District, the Isfayram project draws power from the glacial waters of the Tianshan Mountains. It has been highlighted by national media as one of the region’s leading clean energy models and benefits from government cooperation and strong local support.

About PicWe

PicWe is a global infrastructure platform that connects real-world assets with digital investment opportunities. Its ecosystem includes:

WEUSD , an omni-chain stablecoin for settlement



, an omni-chain stablecoin for settlement IROs , or Initial Real-world Offerings, enabling compliant RWA listings



, or Initial Real-world Offerings, enabling compliant RWA listings Liquidity rails connecting investors, projects, and exchanges across multiple chains



By combining real-world asset verification, decentralized liquidity, and cross-border compliance, PicWe is building the foundation for a global on-chain investment economy.

Regulatory Notice

All investment opportunities depend on local regulations and offering documents. Tokenized assets carry risks such as market volatility, liquidity limits, and technology dependencies. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities.

