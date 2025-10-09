Isfayram Hydropower RWA Raises $1 Million On-Chain via PicWe as IHP Market Cap Surpasses $10 Million 





OSH, Kyrgyzstan, Oct. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Isfayram Hydropower Real-World Asset (RWA) has successfully completed a $1 million on-chain fundraising round on PicWe, pushing the circulating market capitalization of its native token, IHP, past $10 million. Within just 24 hours of the raise, IHP’s price surged 261%, reflecting accelerated trading activity and growing investor confidence in blockchain-based sustainable infrastructure financing.

The fundraising was carried out through PicWe, an omni-chain RWA infrastructure built on BNB Chain. Each project on PicWe operates as its own protocol, enabling on-chain fundraising and liquidity supported by its settlement stablecoin, $WEUSD.

According to PicWe’s website, IHP investors are entitled to an annualized yield of around 20 percent, derived from electricity revenues generated by the hydropower station in Kyrgyzstan’s Tianshan Mountains. Local media report that the project’s first construction phase has already been completed, with initial generating units now in operation. Funds from the raise will support Phases II to V of the Isfayram Hydropower Project, expanding the region’s renewable-energy capacity and advancing Kyrgyzstan’s clean-energy goals.

Kyrgyz leadership has also emphasized the importance of hydropower development in achieving national energy independence and economic modernization. President Sadyr Japarov has previously reaffirmed that projects such as the Isfayram Hydropower Plant will expand the country’s clean-energy capacity, reduce reliance on external energy sources, create jobs, and drive long-term economic transformation.

IHP is now tradable on PicWe DEX, where it utilizes a Bonding Curve and Treasury Floor Price mechanism to provide automatic downside protection for investors. This structure maintains liquidity and stability on-chain by ensuring asset value is consistently backed by treasury reserves.

The offering adopted PicWe’s Initial RWA Offering (IRO) model, which establishes a direct loop between primary issuance and secondary-market trading. By embedding fixed-income obligations directly into smart contracts, the IRO model reduces default risk while enhancing capital efficiency and transparency for both enterprises and investors.

The Isfayram Hydropower Project stands as the world’s first hydropower-backed real-world asset to raise capital on-chain, marking a milestone in how sustainable infrastructure can be financed through blockchain technology. It reflects a growing global interest in bringing traditional infrastructure into digital finance through omni-chain liquidity and settlement frameworks.

PicWe continues to position itself as a core RWA infrastructure bridging real-world assets with digital markets. Built around an omni-chain ledger and its settlement stablecoin $WEUSD, PicWe enables single-chain issuance with omni-chain distribution, supporting the compliant and scalable growth of tokenized assets across the decentralized economy.

About Isfayram Hydropower

The Isfayram Hydropower Project marks a major step in Kyrgyzstan’s move toward clean energy. Built by Ak Buura Group, one of the country’s top hydropower developers, it’s located in the Tianshan Mountains and produces sustainable power with an installed capacity of 4.02 MW and an annual output of 22.9 million kWh. The project plays a key role in improving energy security and supporting growth in the region.

Backed by Kyrgyzstan’s national clean-energy plan, Isfayram Hydropower shows how government and private partners can work together to modernize infrastructure. It helps the country rely less on imported energy, creates local jobs, and drives progress toward a greener future.

About PicWe

PicWe is the world’s first omni-chain real-world asset (RWA) and liquidity infrastructure, building the settlement layer that bridges traditional finance and digital investment. As a global infrastructure, PicWe is dedicated to connecting real assets with transparent, secure, and accessible investment opportunities.

Through its Initial Real-World Offering (IRO) framework, PicWe enables compliant fundraising, efficient secondary market trading, and long-term investor protection across multiple asset classes, creating a sustainable foundation for the future of global investment.

Regulatory Notice

All investment opportunities depend on local regulations and offering documents. Tokenized assets carry risks such as market volatility, liquidity limits, and technology dependencies. This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or an offer to buy or sell any securities.

